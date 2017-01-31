Nevada County Police Blotter: Noise from neighbors a result of video game excitement | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:57 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and Bank Street reported hitting a person on a scooter. There were no injuries and the man left after requesting money for a cup of coffee.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported her house and vehicle were egged the previous night.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenwood Road reported a nuisance noise coming from a business near the home for the past four months.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported skateboarders “flying down” the street and almost knocking over a resident.

1 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported two female students harassed by males in a large, late-model motorhome.

4:36 p.m. — A person at the police station reported receipt of a counterfeit bill during a business transaction.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported someone inhabiting a dwelling that had burned down and is not livable.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported someone standing in front of her house for an hour refusing to leave. The caller said the person has since moved across the street and is still looking directly at her house. Police were unable to locate the person.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way was stopped by police. The person was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported hearing arguing upstairs and a female crying. Later the caller heard the female screaming. Police found the subjects getting overly excited about video games.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Puffball Court reported a horse wandering onto the caller’s property and is unable to locate the owner.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Hummingbird Drive reported identity theft.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of McCourtney Road reported a dog she adopted killed her cat. She wanted the dog euthanized.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Gayle Lane reported theft of change out of two unlocked vehicles.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported confiscating a counterfeit bill.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Peardale Road reported trapping a skunk and needing assistance relocating it as every time the caller comes near it, it keeps spraying.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Puffball Court reported still having a horse and requesting animal control contact.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported a house having an open garage door and the interior looked like it had been ransacked.

3:11 p.m. — A caller reported a man making crazy comments about “getting” people that were on a list. Police were unable to locate the man.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Kingston reported seeing the same vehicle earlier in the day in Auburn. The person inside was writing on a clipboard.

11:25 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Highway 174 reported a strange female standing in the caller’s driveway talking to the caller’s dogs through the fence. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

10:02 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Hoover Lane reported a youth with a dagger who made threats. The caller requested measurement of the dagger to determine the offense.

— Ross Maak