Nevada County Police Blotter: Neighbor in distress could have been sleepwalking | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:56 a.m. — A person from the 100 block of Kendal Street was at the police station reporting theft of a chainsaw last week. The person tried to file online but it was too confusing.

10:58 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and East Main Street reported a vehicle stuck in the roundabout and an elderly male driver possibly trying to get fuel for it.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a person locked in a room refusing to leave. A person was arrested on charges of second degree burglary, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and trespassing.

3:12 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of Sutton Way requested extra patrols during early morning hours due to increased transient activity in the area.

Thursday

4:27 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Pampas Drive reported her neighbor just came to her residence and told her to call 911. While on the call, the neighbor came on the line and reported someone was disrupting her household and putting boxes all over. No one else was in the residence and she said she was knocked out and found her house destroyed. The interior of the house was found to be fine and the neighbor said she was possibly sleepwalking.

6:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported at least one person sleeping in the building and that it’s an ongoing issue every day.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Paradise Drive reported a locked work truck was broken into with several items taken sometime overnight. Possible entry was also made into the garage.

12:03 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Lowell Hill Road reported theft of tools from snowcats stored at the location.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Tiger Tail Road reported a horse and three dogs had been standing in the rain and mud without shelter for the past several months. The animals were fine.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported receiving calls from several numbers all hours of the day.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Sugar Loaf Road reported theft of a dog.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Sunset Ridge Drive reported harassing phone calls from her ex husband.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Cattle Drive reported being locked in a storage facility. She called back saying the gate opened and she got out.

Thursday

7:12 a.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported his crazy girlfriend is making threats to break his items. During the call the man stated he wanted to cancel the call and hung up, stating he was going to work.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue requested a welfare check on a 90-year-old female that is scared because the power is out. The person was fine and the power came back on.

— Ross Maak