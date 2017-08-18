Nevada County Police Blotter: Motionless man on roof

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:06 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a 14-year-old who didn't want to go to school was being disrespectful and throwing things.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive and Brunswick Road reported they gave a drug dealer permission to withdraw money from her account for meth. The dealer was arrested for possession and the caller never got the meth.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man shoplifted some beer.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported his girlfriend was being crazy, but not violent.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Race Street and Highway 174 reported finding a stolen yellow bike with a basket.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a man on the roof that wasn't moving.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported his car was stolen while he was in jail.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported a man at their door yelling obscenities.

Friday

6:40 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that is still running, with rear damage to the car.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:05 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Commercial Avenue reported they had possibly been drugged.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Combie Road reported her back windows may have been shot out while she was driving.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Collier Road reported a mother bear and her cubs were threatening him.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Lower Colfax Road reported sick feral cats in her neighborhood and a dead cat in her yard.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Greenhorn Access Road reported a worker had two dogs contained.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from a school reported they had been assaulted by staff.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported they had been assaulted.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and McCourtney roads reported a tow truck was towing his car but he didn't think it was from a real tow company.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from Shoshoni Trail Court reported her boyfriend threatening to hit her.

Friday

12:04 a.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way and Highway 20 reported a pedestrian walking back and forth to the opposite sides of the freeway.

3:36 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported hearing six gun shots.

— Ivan Natividad