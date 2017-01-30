Nevada County Police Blotter: Missing toilet paper and flying green beans | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

11:51 a.m. — A subject was stopped at a gas station in the 100 block of South Auburn Street, arrested and booked at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on a local warrant.

12:13 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Stewart Street reported several rolls of toilet paper have gone missing from her apartment and it usually happens when she’s gone.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from a hospital in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported Joseph Putnam has escaped the emergency room wearing a large purple gown and was yelling at staff. Subject was returned to ER custody.

6:41 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Rhode Island Street reported a man had thrown a hot pan of green beans through the kitchen window before leaving.

Monday

2:52 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Mill Street reported a friend being violent. Subject was near a bank in gray sweatpants, red sweatshirt with a shaved head hitting himself and the caller, who believes the subject needed help for alcohol poisoning. Subject was having difficulty breathing and convulsing.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:16 p.m. — A caller on Clay Street reported her elderly mother missing driving a 2006 violet Scion. Caller indicated mother should not be driving.

4:55 p.m. — A caller received information there will be an underage party with drinking in the hotel with an unknown room number. Caller reported this is not the first time hotel has rented to underage people partying.

11:15 p.m. — A caller at Gold Flat and Ridge roads requested patrol because his cats are running around inside the house, fearful of what the caller believes may be either a bear or a subject running around outside.

Saturday

3:23 p.m. — A caller at the Commercial Street bathrooms reported a male transient carrying a banjo on his back abusing a puppy in the bathroom.

Sunday

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Robinson’s Plaza reported a couple having sex on top of the sculpture near the public restrooms.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

1:09 p.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Rocker Road reported her boyfriend isn’t allowing her to leave the property. Caller states she attempted to leave and her boyfriend jumped into the car and took the keys. Suspect locked himself in another car and refused to turn over keys.

1:44 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Yah Way reported a neighbor, who he has a restraining order against, is threatening the caller and throwing garbage at him.

5:37 p.m. — A caller at La Barr Meadows Road reported a man with short black hair wearing a black jacket and black hat sitting next to the roadway panning for gold in a drainage ditch.

— Stephen Roberson