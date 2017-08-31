Nevada County Police Blotter: Man with stroller hits self with bottle, throws rocks at cars

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:01 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported three transients slept in the parking lot overnight. The caller said two of them were still there and one appeared drunk. The caller said they also had defecated in the parking lot and had left a truck parked there. The caller requested contact in the store to discuss this ongoing issue.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone was in the caller's vehicle again. The caller requested extra patrols in the area due to ongoing issues.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone trying to jimmy open the door of a vehicle. The caller kept trying to get off the phone to help his mother. No further information was available.

4 p.m. — A caller reported a man pushing a baby stroller hitting himself with a bottle and throwing rocks at cars.

10 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Bank and Stewart streets. A person was arrested on charges of malicious mischief to a vehicle.

10:31 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Church Street and Richardson Street reported a noise disturbance with people working on a vehicle and not being considerate with the noise level. The people put the tire back on and headed out.

11:22 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Whiting and Leduc streets. A person was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed dirk/dagger.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a crazy girl in the parking lot demanding a beer or she would break the window. The woman moved along.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Wednesday

4:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Pine and Spring streets reported a stolen vehicle. The caller was advised CHP had the vehicle towed.

10:11 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lake Forest Drive and Bald Eagle Loop reported a man tried to get her daughter to get into his vehicle when she was walking home from the bus stop last Thursday. The man was driving slowly behind the juvenile for a long time and the juvenile ran away when he asked her to get into his vehicle. The juvenile saw the vehicle drive past their house again on Saturday.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 31000 block of Relief Hill Road reported he has seen people on his property through the security camera several nights in a row. The caller said he just needs information on how to handle it since he is "trigger happy" but knows that is not OK.

7:34 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Rough and Ready Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported travel trailers parked on the side of the road. The caller said people are camping on the side of the road and washing clothes in an NID ditch.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Searls Avenue reported a skateboarder and the caller couldn't sleep. The caller requested extra patrols as well for ongoing issues. The skateboarder moved along.

— Ross Maak