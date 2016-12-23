Nevada County police blotter: Man with cuts on face throws clothes | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way called to report a pickup covered with a tarp parked for four or five days.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported theft of a backpack with suspect hiding in a garbage can.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported transients harassing customers and leaving trash in front of a business.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported someone loitering near a dumpster and refusing to leave after being asked several times.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stennett Street reported an unknown person with cut marks on his face throwing clothes around and refusing to leave.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a friend stole his car keys and other items.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a woman handed him a phone and said a man in the parking lot with a gun was trying to kill her. The caller said he could see the weapon. A miscellaneous report was taken.

4:35 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported a vehicle tried to run her off the road.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported hearing broken glass and seeing a fire in the stove of a vacant residence. A man was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported theft of a quarter of a tank of gas by her friend.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Barby Drive reported theft of Christmas decorations and that the suspect was caught on camera.

12:06 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a person who had been drinking sitting on the lawn creating a ruckus. The person was given a ride.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Thursday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Forrest Road reported someone on the property threatening to kill the parent. The issue was mediated.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Gunstock Road reported a residence was ransacked, a door was kicked in and two guns and two compound bows were stolen.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Wolf Mountain Road reported someone was upset over having to show ID to a Waste Management employee regarding recycling.

11:06 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road reported large garbage bags in the highway.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported illegal dumping of mini alcohol bottles.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a burglary and extensive vandalism.

11:24 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Combie Road and Highway 49 reported panhandlers with a sign including two adults and three small children.

11:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rector Road and Heather Lane reported a bank of mailboxes had been broken into and someone on Nevada County Peeps posted a picture of her found mail along the roadway.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Sunset Ridge Drive reported the theft of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Reservoir reported someone illegally cutting trees on NID property.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported an RV in the parking lot blocking five spaces.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Creek View Drive reported locating a guitar on her porch. After reviewing video it was found there was a male sitting on the porch playing guitar. The caller didn’t recognize the guitar player.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop reported she didn’t know what she was looking for but didn’t want medical attention. She said she’d try to sleep and hopefully it’ll work out in the morning.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Jokers Wild Lane reported being flagged down by someone saying a theft occurred on You Bet Road. A miscellaneous report was taken.

Friday

3:07 a.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of John Born Road reported a dog barking for the past three nights.

Nevada City police department

Thursday

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported being harassed by a business owner after parking in a lot. The caller said the owner blocked the caller in and was taking pictures before allowing the caller to leave.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of High Street reported a possible drug lab, saying the caller had seen several items that appear to be linked to a possible lab.

— Ross Maak