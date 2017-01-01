Nevada County Police Blotter: Man talking to taco | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:46 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Charlene Lane reported he was beaten up by his wife, who kicked him in the groin while wearing high heels. No medical attention was necessary.

5:46 p.m. — Two individuals in the 900 block of West Main Street were arrested and booked for assault and battery. Caller reported he was hit in the head.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from a restaurant in the 500 block of Mill Street reported a suspicious individual talking to his tacos and repeatedly entering and reentering the store. The subject, a skinny white male with black hair riding a razer scooter with large wheels, also spent more than an hour in the restroom.

9:53 p.m. — An individual at South Auburn Street and Bank Street was arrested and booked on a felony warrant for violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday

11:44 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported Romanian gypsy panhandlers by the entrance to the two businesses, near the side closer to the paper stands.

3:20 p.m. — A caller on You Bet Road reported an ATM machine dumped in the cemetery.

8:41 p.m. — An individual in the 100 block of Alta Street was arrested and booked on charges of being drunk in public. Suspect was reported to be vomiting and refusing to leave.

Sunday

12:13 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a loud explosion which may have been a blown transformer. The lights in the Gold Hill area went out.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the Social Services Department in the 900 block of Maidu reported a subject passed out in the lobby unable to wake up.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Southern California reported having not heard from a friend, who lives in the 12000 block of Shady Creed Drive, in five days. Individual is wheelchair bound with terminal illness. Caller reported receiving email from individual claiming he was giving away all his possessions.

3:51 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Del Bonita Way requested a welfare check on a child. Father is a suspected drug user and seller and believed to be a convicted felon. There was no answer at the door.

8:17 p.m. — Emergency Room reported a domestic violence victim who had jumped out of a moving vehicle while husband was driving. Victim left prior to police arrival.

Saturday

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Owl Road and Squirrel Creek reported two rifle shots fired. Caller believes suspects were trying to kill a deer in the area.

8:15 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Del Mar Way reported an arson that occurred over the past week and claimed the suspect had posted photos of burning items on Facebook.

8:44 p.m. — A female in the 10000 block of Gold Flat Road was arrested and booked on a warrant and resisting arrest. Suspect had pushed multiple parties to the ground. Caller reported he had hit suspect with a stick. Medical attention required.

Sunday

2:48 a.m.— A caller from Ridge Road and Alta Street reported subject in all Oakland Raiders gear wanted to go to jail because he is dangerous. Caller advised individual has a lot of inner turmoil and was walking and trying to blow off steam.

