Nevada County Police Blotter: Man scoping out ATM turns out to be ATM fix-it guy

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:29 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of French Avenue reported an injured cat near the house. The cat was next to a paper bag.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported people by the bathrooms next to the pool appeared to be huffing from aerosol cans.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Glenwood Pines Court reported her next door neighbors were out in the open field behind her house with a truck and a tank of weed killer. The caller advised the property belongs to the city. The caller was hysterical that they might kill some of her foliage and that they have no right to be back there. Officers spoke with the caller and met with the people next door. All paperwork was in order and the complaint was unfounded.

1:51 p.m. — A person on the 100 block of South Auburn Street was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Recommended Stories For You

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported suspicious activity. A vehicle backed into a spot directly across from an ATM and a man was watching the ATM and hadn't moved in over 30 minutes. The caller thought the may be electronically stealing info and/or money. The man was a contractor for the bank repairing an ATM.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported hearing banging and children screaming. Everyone was found to be fine.

4:24 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, giving false registration and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia.

Tuesday

6:18 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Henderson Street. A person was arrested on charges of grand theft, receiving known stolen property with a value over $400 and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Monday

8:29 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Dog Bar Road and Krystal Kourt reported finding a box full or remains by a walking trail. The caller said it was possible animal remains but were unsure. The remains were animal remains.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Amber Court reported a skunk stuck in a hole in his front yard after it was previously in the neighbor's air conditioning unit and had been sprayed with a hose.

11:24 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Chaparral Drive reported someone possibly trying to steal copper wire form her residence.

11:40 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway. A person was arrested on two counts of driving on a suspended license.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported bongo boy was back in the park near the playground area and below the lodge playing his drum too loudly. The bongos were shut down for the night.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported ongoing bongo drum noise coming from the park. The caller was willing to sign a complaint.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Miners Trail reported a woman laying in the middle of the trail not moving. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

11:42 p.m. — A person was stopped on Commercial Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Saturday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a physical disturbance. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

9:54 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Union and Coyote streets reported a man smoking marijuana in the woman's bathroom.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a man crouched down by garbage cans, possibly on drugs. He had been there for at least an hour and a half. A person was arrested on charges of grand theft, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, willful cruelty to a child and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

— Ross Maak