Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports sidewalk chalk artists; Halloween drones a product of cold medication

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:41 a.m. — Two men were contacted sleeping in sleeping bags in Memorial Park and were advised of the camping ordnance.

8:52 a.m. — A woman reported that a relative who lives in Mexico was asking for money online, claiming to be a victim of the hurricane in Miami.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a possible drug exchange in the parking lot.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a locked storage closet had been broken into.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a physical fight; a man said he was a theft victim, found the suspect and tried to fight him. He did not want to press charges.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported the back window of a vehicle had been broken out but nothing was stolen.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Nevada City Highway reported a nude woman urinating in the parking lot; she was contacted and was not nude.

Saturday

10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle had been keyed during the night.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man punching signs; the man had been drinking and was released to sober friends, who drove him home.

5:05 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported kids are coloring on the sidewalk with chalk, and he did not want the chalk drawings in front of his building. The 4- to 6-year-old artists and their drawings were located and the man was told that if he does not like children, he should move. No crime was found to have occurred.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Olympia Park Road reported a transient camp with people making noise at all hours of the night.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Manor Drive reported a drunken man throwing items; he was arrested on outstanding warrants.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Ophir Street reported a man and a woman playing chicken in the roadway.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet.

11:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man shoplifted items and fled, and another was being detained; he was arrested on warrants.

Sunday

2:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a physical fight with a woman heard referring to a gun. The involved man was uncooperative and it was reported to be a friendly argument "gone wrong."

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:56 a.m. — A man on Lower Anchor Lane and Coronado Court reported 30 to 40 people in his garden flying drones that have Halloween costumes on them; the man was found to have had too much Theraflu.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported the theft of bikes from an unlocked garage.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a forgery.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported ongoing vandalism to a residence and property.

10:02 a.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive reported an assault from the day before.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported check fraud.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive and Brewer Road reported a deer stuck in a wrought iron fence, which was freed.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported a pot-bellied pig had wandered into her yard.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Rodeo Flat Road reported a buck with an arrow broken off in its front leg.

4:46 p.m. — A woman from Crescent Drive reported a roll away bed had been stolen from her garage.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Scotts Flat Road reported the theft of candy and other items from a store; the plates from the suspect vehicle came back as stolen.

Saturday

1:48 a.m. — A woman from Newtown at Empress roads reported a man who was very paranoid and who was both drunk and on drugs had armed himself with a rifle. He had been carrying a knife previously and then went outside without any weapons; he was taken to the emergency room.

10:49 a.m. — A man from Wolf Road reported three dogs attacked him, one of which bit him.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a school bus had been sprayed by fire extinguishers, which were left all over the ground.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland and Brunswick roads reported the theft of jewelry, a Social Security card and other items.

12:51 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a driver in a truck ran two red lights and almost got into two collisions; the calls were transferred to CHP.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Thiel and Henson ways reported juveniles shooting Nerf darts at passing vehicles and jumping in front of them; they were playing hide and seek and were admonished.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Dolores Drive reported a man popped the tires of a vehicle and fled; a BOLO was issued.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Taylor Crossing and Dog Bar roads reported three shady-looking characters doing drugs; no one was located.

8:54 p.m. — A man driving a motorcycle at 100 mph failed to yield on Highway 174 near Meadow Drive and was subsequently detained at gunpoint by CHP near Agony Hill Road. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless evading of a peace officer and driving on a suspended license.

