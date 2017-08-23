Nevada County Police Blotter: Man pounds on door looking for ‘bullfrog’

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:05 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a transient sleeping on a sidewalk. The caller called back saying the transient was on the move. The caller called back, saying he was now being attacked by the female transient who threatened to kill him.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious woman acting strangely and throwing rocks into the air.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported her rear license plate was taken when she was parked.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a dog locked in a vehicle for over 20 minutes. The caller said the dog looked in distress. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported her son's girlfriend leaving all her baby things by the side of the caller's house and wouldn't pick them up. The caller called back to say an officer hasn't called her yet and advised a person with a gun "could" be en route to the house. Contact was made and it was an apparent civil issue.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a dog bite occurred at a park. The caller said the dog owner refused to provide any info on rabies. The caller wasn't very cooperative saying there was a dog biting children. Officers were unable to locate the dog or the children.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone harassing staff outside a business. The person was ranting about how everyone always calls the cops on him and he should just pound them into the ground.

Wednesday

3:24 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Colfax East and Stennett Street and arrested on charges of grand theft, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and a probation violation.

6:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man walking around a parking lot screaming and throwing his arms up in the air. The person advised the caller he just got out of jail.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Tuesday

8:11 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Taylor Crossing Road and Dog Bar Road reported several transients set up a camp at the end of the road. The caller said there were problems with fires, drugs and trash.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from Rogue House Place reported hearing someone yelling in the area as well as possibly someone getting beat up. The caller later said it seemed to be quieting down but still wanted a response. All was quiet when officers arrived.

11:33 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Lawrence Way and Alexandra Way reported an alarm going off for the last 10 minutes. The caller said she also heard screaming a few minutes ago.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Sanford Road requested advice on controlling the cat population on his property.

3:42 p.m. — A person stopped near Bitney Springs Road was arrested on two failure to appear charges.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Brookview Drive Circle reported a man at her house asking for a man named "bullfrog" that doesn't live there. He was pounding on the door but finally left.

6 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a completely naked man in the middle of the driveway. The man was standing and flopping his head around. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Red Dog Road reported a disturbance at a residence. The caller said someone broke the front door. The caller said the two were on the ground fighting but there were no injuries. The caller didn't want to press charges and was aware of the restraining order process but didn't want to pursue one.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of North Pine Street reported a lot of items left near a parking lot by transients.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported theft of a shirt, body glitter and a necklace the previous day.

— Ross Maak