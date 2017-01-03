Nevada County Police Blotter: Man leaves bait for package thieves | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:25 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported two males and a female walking down the street with a black tarp or blanket over them. The caller said they were looking at the neighbor’s house who is not home. The caller also said they may have opened the neighbor’s car door. Police were unable to locate the people.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported he had been dealing with package theft. He set out some bait packages and caught the subject on camera, then confronted him in a parking lot and the subject took off.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a car in front of a store with three adults in it for several hours. One arrest was made on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a male locked himself into a bathroom. The staff then locked him in. A man was arrested on charges of a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle doing donuts.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle with several subjects speeding through a parking lot and dangerously sliding around corners, almost hitting parked vehicles. The driver was admonished.

Tuesday

3:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported being angry a snow plow knocked over all the garbage cans in the area.

5:51 a.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported a neighbor flashing lights for the last half hour. The caller believed the resident was trying to call for help. Officers found an animal in the doorway.

Nevada county Sheriff’s office

Monday

9:29 a.m. — A caller form the 10000 block of Shady Lane reported his wife just showed up honking her horn. He said she broke through his gate and didn’t give eight hours notice to come to the property.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported receiving threats from the father of an intoxicated pedestrian he struck and killed in Cool a few days ago. The caller was concerned because the father is a former marine sniper and has made death threats against the CHP officers as well as the caller.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Brunswick Road reported an unknown person drew a devil on her driveway in the snow. She wanted contact with an officer and was very upset.

Nevada City police department

Friday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported her dog took off an hour ago and was acting extremely erratic. The caller believed the dog ate some extremely strong edible marijuana the caller had in a compost pile.

Saturday

9:11 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a large underage party with alcohol. The caller wasn’t in town but heard of the party second hand. The caller requested an officer be sent to send the juveniles home. Officers found two people at the residence with music at a reasonable volume.

Sunday

12:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported he was assaulted by a bouncer. It was explained the caller was removed several times from the bar and advised he’d be arrested if he returned. A man was arrested on charges of bringing alcohol or drugs into the jail, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

— Ross Maak