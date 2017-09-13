Nevada County Police Blotter: Man extremely agitated when business won’t buy his rocks

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:15 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle horn going off and that the owners couldn't find their keys to stop the horn. Yelling was heard in the background and the caller was possibly on drugs. A second call said to cancel because the people were finding a key to turn it off.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a man just walked into the location wearing a backpack. The caller said this man used to be a "customer."

12:08 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main and Carpenter streets reported a vehicle smoking from the engine and a female and small children standing by outside. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or people.

1:37 p.m. — A caller in the police department lobby reported a log in the road at the intersection of Partridge Road and Highway 174. Officers were unable to locate the log.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man yelling at himself and carrying something. The man promised to keep it down.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a disturbance with a man who came into a business. The caller said the man came in with some rocks to sell and was informed they don't purchase rocks and the man became extremely agitated with the business and was swearing at them.

2:52 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of South Auburn and Neal streets reported a woman with one sock staggering and appearing to be out of it. The woman was gone when officers arrived.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone threw a chair at her and she was hit with an extension cord. An arrest was made on charges of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening to commit a crime involving great bodily injury and two counts of driving with a suspended license.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported domestic violence occurring at a nearby residence. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer.

9:25 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 49 and Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Wednesday

2:28 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunk woman passed out in the drive thru. The woman had a dog in the car. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence of drugs.

NEvada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:12 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Mystic Mine Road reported people threatening the caller. The caller didn't know who the people were however the people were saying they were the old tenants. The caller believed the people were on drugs. The people left.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Alameda County reported seeing a fire from his residence. Cal Fire provided the caller with the appropriate number.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a puppy was found in a shoebox beside the road. An employee said they would foster the puppy.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Willow Valley Road reported seeing a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation. Another arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported someone that previously stole items was back in the store. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road requested contact regarding an embezzled vehicle while he was in the military. The caller said he signed a release of liability and when he returned from service someone forged his signature to change the name on the title. The caller wanted to file a report because he received information that his vehicle was used in a robbery.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Lookout Road reported two people arrived in a vehicle and climbed over a locked gate. Two females were advised of trespassing.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a person was back on the property breaking items. An arrest was made on charges of assault with a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm.

Wednesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller on Orchard Springs Road reported people on his roof. It was unknown how many. The caller was very difficult to understand. The caller turned on the outside lights.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported his bicycle was hit by a road rage truck driver while it was parked. The caller had his bike locked up on the sidewalk. A truck was parking and got the bike caught in the rear bumper. The truck owner left a note with a number asking that he call so he could fix the bike. The caller didn't want to call the owner of the truck and refused any assistance in contacting the owner. He was provided a card and the event number. An officer also suggested he have his mother contact the owner of the truck when she was back in town.

