Nevada County Police Blotter: Man carrying dagger ensures kids he’s safe

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive hung up. On call back everything was fine. It was a misdial while trying to call a daughter.

9:46 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a suspicious sports bag laying off the side of the road. Officers were unable to locate the bag.

10:57 a.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported finding a Camel pack box full of marijuana.

1:48 p.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported her toddler and infant locked themselves inside her vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the person.

2:22 p.m. — A person on the 600 block of Whiting Street reported wanting his neighbors gone and out of the area. The caller said they were outside yelling threats at him. The caller was extremely drunk. The caller went back inside to sober up and the neighbor was moving out.

2:46 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Bennett Street reported a man on a bike and a woman with a machete in her backpack. The woman started to yell at the caller and threatened to cut the caller's head off. A report was taken.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported the caller's daughters were walking home and a man was walking past them with a dagger out and said, "Don't worry, kids. I'm safe."

5:06 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported they just received a call from an out-of-area phone number making threats to kill an employee. The caller said the subject said he was going to slit the employee's throat if he saw them again.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported theft of boots from a store.

Tuesday

1:32 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of McCourtney Road reported someone cut the lines of vehicles and there was gas on the ground. Officers found no crime committed, but a fuel leak.

1:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Highlands Court reported a young female with a pipe in her mouth.

4:16 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle stolen. Keys were in the caller's workplace and were taken as well.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:13 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Alta Street reported someone sitting in front of a business. The caller thought the person looked like a child, but believed they were an adult. The person moved along.

7:58 a.m. — A caller on Side Bet Drive reported a lock was tampered with on a job site.

11:16 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a man tried to get into the caller's vehicle while she was stopped at an intersection. The caller saw him do it to other vehicles too.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported a vehicle just pulled out of a nearby residence. A suspicious man got out and opened the garage door. The people were found to be the homeowner's family.

2:42 p.m. — A person from Maidu Avenue self-surrendered and had a bag full of marijuana on him.

5:25 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Walker Drive and Squirrel Creek Drive. A person was arrested in charges of a probation violation.

5:35 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Grizzlie Hill Road reported receiving a call from his employer's wife who said there was a crazy man outside of the residence. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Star Court reported receiving phone calls from police officers. It was a possible scam.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:32 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Clark Street and Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak