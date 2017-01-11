Nevada County Police Blotter: Man asks 911 operator “What good are you guys?” in more colorful language | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a transient set up a tent with umbrellas and was sleeping by the back door. The person moved on.

9:50 a.m. — A caller on Kidder Road reported a transient camp located on the back of a property with multiple items left behind. The people moved on.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported wanting transients in front of a store to be removed. They were living under an overhang and harassing customers. The transients were advised to move along.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported people that had possibly been drinking and were overheard talking about jumping over the counter and stealing items. They finished up their business and left.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a shoplifter just left the store. The caller said this is the second time and video surveillance is available.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported transients drinking beer and pounding on the glass. A person was arrested on charges of a misdemeanor failure to appear charge.

4:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Joerschke Drive reported a man kicking a dog. The dog was found to be fine.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Rhode Island Street reported that he keeps getting calls from an automated message. When the caller was advised that is not a reason to call 911, he stated, “What good are you guys?” in more colorful language.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a person acting very strange inside the laundry room. Police were unable to locate the man.

Nevada County sheriff’s office

Tuesday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from Vino Bodega Lane reported she was on the phone with her mother when her mother exclaimed “What is that?” and the line disconnected.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Wolf Road reported a vehicle on the easement which is muddy and flooded and the vehicle is possibly stuck. The caller said it wasn’t understood why the people would have driven where they did.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Toby Trail reported a feral cat entered her house through the dog door. She had the cat secured in the bathroom.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a male took a picture of her house, then left toward Grass Valley.

3:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Black Forest road and Pleasant Valley Road reported a cow loose. The cow was contained.

3:57 p.m. ­— A caller from the 16000 block of Duggans Road reported a cow without a shelter.

4:20 p.m. — A caller reported her former boyfriend posting photos of her on social media.

4:32 p.m. — A caller reported she found a knife at the White Cloud area that may be connected to the missing couple from the area around Thanksgiving.

5:48 p.m. — A caller hung up. Another call had the caller asking if Pleasant Valley Road is open. The caller was advised to not call 911 for this.

8 p.m. — A caller from Pepper Lane reported her real estate agent called her and thinks someone may have been in the house. There were blankets in the garage and someone spilled soup inside. Police found the area secure.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Brunswick Drive reported annoying phone calls by a mother-in-law.

Wednesday

7:09 a.m. — A caller from Dobbins Drive reported he didn’t have an emergency but requested the business line number. He called the business line to report elder abuse, saying his elderly parent’s caretaker is mean to him and it makes his mother cry.

Nevada city Police Department

Tuesday

8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a transient and a dog. The caller was scared of the pair and requested a response.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported finding a fuel door to a vehicle pried open and a gas cap missing. The caller was concerned it was retribution from a neighbor.

12:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Commercial Street and York reported several male subjects forcing a female into the bathrooms and several men standing by guarding the bathroom. A person was arrested under suspicion of public intoxication.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported someone from an earlier burglary was back and attempting to break in. A person was arrested and booked.

— Ross Maak