Nevada County Police Blotter: Man asking strange questions advised to stay out of road

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man stumbling around and walking into the intersection. The man walked behind a building and took off one of his shirts.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a woman slumped over in her vehicle that hasn't moved. The caller was concerned she may have overdosed. The woman was found to be fine.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a man walking in and out of traffic and asking the caller very strange questions. The man was advised to stay out of the road.

12:47 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Auburn Street and Washington Street report a highly agitated man in a vehicle. The man was hanging halfway out of the driver's window, then stopped and was walking in the middle of the intersection.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street just arrived home and there was a vehicle in the caller's driveway. When the caller approached, the vehicle peeled out and took off but drove by slowly again twice, then left. Extra patrols were ordered and the caller would call if the car came back.

3:52 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of East Main Street and Bennett Street reported a drunk man wandering around in traffic. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man got out of a vehicle, heckled people in a parking lot and went inside a store. He came out with more alcohol and left.

5:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Springhill Drive reported a man on the shoulder who appeared to be drunk or high. The person was seen stumbling and then fell and had not gotten back up.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man making customers uncomfortable. He had no shirt, a flower behind his ear and a bloody face. A man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and a parole violation.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a person with an open container. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported an aggressive panhandler yelling at the clerk and banging on customers windows.

9:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Church Street and Walsh Street reported a motorcycle was possibly just stolen out of the bed of a pickup. The caller saw two people rolling it away without starting it. It was found the owner was rolling it to his own yard.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported almost being in a crash when another driver ran a red light. The caller was blocking them with her vehicle. The caller was advised of false imprisonment.

11:52 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of South Church Street and Neal Street. A person was arrested on charges of grand theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Scopar Road reported someone looking in his vehicle the previous evening. The caller said a backpack was taken from the vehicle and left on the road nearby.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Luna Drive reported theft of a bicycle from an unlocked shed.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Norvin Way reported video surveillance showing people jus broke into a garage. The caller's son was home alone and telling the caller the people were then trying to break in via the laundry room at the rear of the house. Entry was made into the garage and the subjects were trying to break down the laundry room door. The son is 29. The caller said the suspects were known to the caller. Another call from a neighbor reported hearing gunshots from the property. An arrest was made on charges of assault with a firearm.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the White Cloud Campground reported a man kept knocking on the door saying he was hungry, overheated and wanted a deputy to bring him to Nevada City. The person had water with him and, per the caller, appeared transient, saying he'd been walking for hours. The caller said the man had been at the campground all morning.

3 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported a passenger in a vehicle dumped ashes out of his marijuana pipe and almost caused a fire. The caller ran over the ashes to put out the smoke, the line then disconnected.

9:56 p.m. — A caller hung up. Another call was a juvenile who would not give the phone the parents but sounded fine.

Wednesday

5:55 p.m. — A caller reported theft of a gas cap occurred during the night. The caller was given the business line.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:18 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue reported a vehicle broken down near his residence. The caller said the vehicle had been there since Aug. 25 and there were two people who had been sleeping in it.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported locking up after an event and there was a vehicle that would be locked in once they left.

— Ross Maak