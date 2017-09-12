Nevada County Police Blotter: Man arguing with himself just trying to get downtown

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported theft of wood over the weekend.

9:03 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Race Street and Highway 174 reported a drug deal between two vehicles. Officers found no evidence of drugs.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a disturbance. A person made threats against the caller and then said if the police showed up he'll fight them, too. The subject then left.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported someone moving back in and was told if there was anyone there, they should report it. The caller said the power is back on and they would like to know what's going on with the property.

12:46 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Gates Place reported a man arguing with himself. He appeared to look like a wanted person that an anonymous caller heard about. Contact was made and the man said he was talking to himself because he was upset. The man was clear and not wanted. The man said he was just trying to get to downtown Grass Valley.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a dog locked in a vehicle with the window down about six inches but the dog appeared in distress. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported wanting a cop at a residence. The caller was very disgruntled and said she needed a cop there immediately. The owner of a business then got on the line and said the original caller wouldn't leave the shop.

11:47 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Tinloy and Bank streets. A person was arrested on charges of grand theft and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:01 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brewer Road and Gary Way reported a person in a vehicle that was consistently doing burnouts and speeds in the area. The caller said it's typically between 7 and 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the weekdays and requested extra patrols.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported someone broke a lock on the flood gate and lifted the gate and drained the area.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported aggressive dogs were still coming on her property every night and requested a trap be set by an animal control officer.

10:23 a.m. — A caller near the corner of You Bet and Arrowhead Mine roads reported the lock on one of the gates near the bridge was cut sometime during the weekend.

2:58 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 29000 block of Highway 49. A person was arrested on charge of using deadly force with a non-firearm likely to produce great bodily injury.

3:22 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Melody Lane and Mountain Air Drive reported a man passed out in a vehicle. The caller believed it was drug related. Officer were unable to locate the vehicle.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Road reported being in the woods cutting wood and locating what appeared to be a dumped dirtbike.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Greenhorn Road reported people in the caller's property digging holes and setting up tents. Officers found the new homeowners.

Nevada city Police Department

Monday

1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street had a misdial. The caller became very upset with dispatch when asked to confirm info and said to look it up ourselves.

1:28 p.m. — A person stopped on Brock Road was arrested on two charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and two charges of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak