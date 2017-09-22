Nevada County Police Blotter: Man agitated after confrontation over stolen water

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone who had been banned from a business was back and just tried to get inside. The caller said it appeared the person slept in front of the store the previous night. The caller then requested to cancel the call because the person got onto a bus after urinating on the building.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a woman outside a business, saying the woman was talking to herself and walking back and forth in the parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Whispering Pines reported a transient man stealing water from the business. The caller said they attempted contact and the man was getting agitated with staff members. The man was advised of trespassing laws.

2:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main Street and Alta Street reported a man and woman in a heated disturbance. Officers found the pair to be fine with each other. The woman was upset about something separate.

Recommended Stories For You

2:53 p.m. — An officer was flagged down on the 100 block of Bank Street regarding possible grand theft auto. The owner was reunited with the vehicle.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from out of the area reported having a surveillance device on the 100 block of Harris Street that was sending her noises of banging. Officers weren't able to find anything.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Buena Vista Street reported someone banging on her walls and knocking on her windows. The caller said this has happened before.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

11:48 a.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Highway 49 reported burglary to a residence within the last week.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Knoll Top Drive reported a vehicle occupied by a young woman that just seemed like she was watching him closely.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Lazy Dog Road wanted to discuss some issues that were occurring in her neighborhood including firearms and motorcycles.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a goat on the loose. The caller was keeping the goat out of the road. The goat was returned to its owner.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Gold Flat Road reported a drunk man that flipped a back hoe. The man was not an employee.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported thinking someone may be with her truck in the field on her property. The lights were on in the truck. The caller wasn't able to go out there.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported just getting home and finding her neighbors broke into her lower apartment.

Friday

6 a.m. — A caller from Crystal View Heights reported a man in a lawn chair watching his neighbor's house. The caller had never seen him before. The man was waiting for an estate sale to start at the residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Pine Street reported three men under the stairs possibly smoking drugs. The men were gone when officers arrived.

1:52 p.m. — A caller reported selling a car a year ago and still getting tickets in her name.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Gracie Road reported a woman walking back and forth from her vehicle to her house while yelling at a contractor.

— Ross Maak