Nevada County Police Blotter: Husband threatens to press charges against wife for using Toys R Us credit card | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:51 a.m. — A caller form the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported wanting a male escorted out of her room, then disconnected. On call back there was a verbal argument, the caller was very uncooperative, wouldn’t answer questions and was heard arguing about cigarettes.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a female slurring her words and calling herself sergeant. Police were unable to locate the person.

5:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bennett Street and Kidder Avenue reported she hit a pedestrian and he was trying to walk away. She was trying to get him to sit down.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported an employee who is on leave and prohibited from entering the premises came into the business, pushed past employees, sat at a computer and did some work.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a brick thrown through a neighbor’s van, smashing the windshield.

10:22 p.m. —A stop on the 800 block of Zion Street resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and a probation violation.

Wednesday

6:36 a.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported the power being out all night and wanting to know what happened. The caller was directed to PG&E.

NEvada County Sheriff’s office

Tuesday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Blackledge Road reported a male on foot in the area, followed by gunshots. Police were unable to locate the subject.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Footwall Drive hung up. On call back, it was a misdial by a child who thought he had the television remote.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop reported someone in the caller’s residence. The caller was unsure if the subject was still there. Officers were unable to locate an intruder.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Granholm Lane reported someone living in a trailer that has warrants. A male was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and a misdemeanor failure to appear.

3:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Indian Springs Road and Pilot Peak Lane reported a loose cow on the road attempting to get back into its pen.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Boulder Street hung up. On call back, the caller reported having been in a physical fight. The caregiver took the phone and reported the caller might go into traffic. The subjects “are best friends again” and the issue was cleared.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Lime Kiln Road reported he was supposed to pick up his dogs at noon but the business was closed, phones didn’t work and no dogs were seen or heard. The caller said others were waiting as well. The business owner called saying she was stuck with the dogs on Highway 20. All dogs were returned to their owners.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Pepperwood Drive reported her husband was threatening to press charges against her for using a Toys R Us credit card.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Lake Forest Drive reported fraud with his ex wife as a suspect.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Ridge Road reported theft of patio furniture.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake Road reported people in a nearby residence apparently attempting to steal propane. The owner gave permission.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported theft of his mail and the cashing of a check in his name by his ex wife.

9:11 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lower Colfax Road and Agony Hill Road reported hearing a loud explosion, possibly coming from the Lower Colfax area. A second caller reported a loud explosion in the same area. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Wednesday

3:26 a.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Salmon Mine road reported a telephone pole just exploded and is on fire.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a male passed out outside the employee entrance of a business. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported his truck was stolen a couple days ago and he couldn’t make a report because he had no info on it. The caller reported finding the truck and having it towed.

