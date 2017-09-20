Nevada County Police Blotter: Hoops players refuse to leave

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:52 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone came into a store and filled a backpack up and left. The caller said the person was not supposed to be in the store and had been advised of that before. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a former tenant between the caller's property and her former property. The caller said the person appeared to be drilling something but was making a lot of noise. The person was female. When the caller was placed on hold, they disconnected. Officers found the woman owned the property.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported seven men sitting in a circle. Many of the men were shirtless and had backpacks. They moved along.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a vehicle in the parking lot with wires hanging out of it. The caller believed it may have been stripped. The registered owner said the vehicle broke down.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter got into a vehicle and drove away. Officers were unable to locate the shoplifter.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street contacted a person sleeping on the property and asked them to move along. The caller said the person was moving along but was very angry when he left yelling. The man was carrying a hammer.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported receiving a video on Facebook of a woman hitting a child and trying to kill it. The caller showed the video on her computer of a foreign woman assaulting an infant child. It was unknown the origin of the video, where it was occurring or even if it was in the U.S. the caller was advised to contact Facebook to remove the content as disturbing in nature.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported harassment by her neighbor. The caller said the neighbor wasn't home but when she does get home she will harass her.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Whispering Pines reported a transient stealing water from the business faucets. The transient was gone when officers arrived.

6:02 p.m. — A caller reported a verbal disturbance with neighbors over a water bill.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported people who were trespassing yesterday on the basketball courts have returned and are refusing to leave. The situation was mediated and the people were allowed to be on the courts.

Wednesday

12:07 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Bennett and Ophir streets. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:05 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported neighbors had been playing loud music since the previous night. The caller said the people have now turned the music even louder as well as put vulgar music on.

8:20 a.m. — A caller from Brac Place requested contact due to his son drying marijuana from bunkbeds in a spare bedroom.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a contractor just grabbed the caller by the shirt and almost hit the caller. The caller wanted to press charges.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a black bear stuck under the caller's house. The caller could hear it growling from under the floorboards while walking through the residence.

1:50 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Rough and Ready and Rocker roads reported a vehicle that had already been tagged but there were three people around it and appeared to be stripping the vehicle. They were gone when officers arrived.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Ironclad Road reported he saw a truck parked at the bottom of his driveway and was informed by his neighbor that people had been continuously going on and off the caller's property. An arrest was made on charges of burglary.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Greenhorn Road reported a possible burglary to a residence. She received a call about someone coming in and out of the house. The caller was hard to understand and said she wanted someone to come out and clear the residence with her. The caller then said she needed to file a missing person reported but didn't know what for. The caller then hung up on dispatch when dispatch tried to understand what exactly she was reporting.

5:35 p.m. — A person near the corner of Winding Oaks Road and Luna Drive was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

7:46 p.m. — A caller reported his daughter had broken into his other house and had the Christmas lights on outside. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from Woodside Lane lost connection. On call back, she was making a call and accidentally dialed 911 using the prompts on a phone tree.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:06 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Nevada and Washington streets. A person was arrested on charges of felony evading a police officer and misdemeanor evading a police officer.

— Ross Maak