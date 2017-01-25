Nevada County police blotter: Home invasion targets medical pot | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:45 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of West Main Street reported theft and vandalism at the Northern California Center for the Arts.

11:22 a.m. — A caller on Vistamont Drive requested extra patrol for students drag racing in the street.

12:12 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Hill Street requested a welfare check on her daughter, who’s a known drug user in an abusive relationship with someone who has taken her phone from her.

6:22 p.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a suspect carrying a white bag walking through the JF Paintball parking lot pulling the handles on car doors to see if they’re unlocked, setting off multiple alarms.

10:52 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, claiming he was intoxicated and spit in her face during child custody argument.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:14 p.m. — A caller near Hirschman’s Trail reported a man shouting from the top of the trail at a group of school children on a field trip.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

8:04 a.m. — A caller in at Brunswick Road and Highway 174 reported a vehicle rollover. There were no injuries.

11:32 a.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Truckee Airport Road reported a hangar had collapsed.

1:06 p.m. — A caller on Burma Road reported his residence was broken into while he was home, his bedroom door was kicked in and medical marijuana was stolen.

3 p.m. — A caller in the 16000 block of Duggans Road reported another parent at Sierra Montessori Academy vandalized the caller’s vehicle and continued shouting as caller walked away. School administrators stepped in to mediate.

4:49 — A caller at Chalk Bluff Road and Red Dog Road reported his 18-year-old son and three friends went out driving after Nevada Union High School let out and got stuck with unknown amounts of food, water and clothing.

— Stephen Roberson