Nevada County Police Blotter: Gunshots/firecrackers turn out to be popped balloons

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

11:46 a.m. — A person came to the Grass Valley Police Department lobby saying he got into an acquaintance's vehicle to purchase $10 worth of "weed" from him. The person inadvertently left his wallet in the vehicle. The person doesn't know how to contact him and does not know where he lives. He advised it was not a theft. He was advised to complete an on-line report for a lost wallet.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Buena Vista Street reported a neighbor using a loud leaf blower. She said the neighbor uses a loud leaf blower once a week and believes the blower isn't working correctly (too loud.) The caller was advised if not during night hours, there's nothing the PD can do.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported an ongoing issue with a customer that comes in and inappropriately touches cashiers from behind.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone with blood on his face seen in the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone with blood on their face.

11:53 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man has been screaming and banging on the walls for 20 minutes. It was quiet when officers arrived.

Tuesday

12:37 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported gunshots or fireworks from a parking lot. Right after it happened the caller looked out the window and a man walked away toward an apartment where a "bad news" person lives. Officers found a large number of balloons popped in the parking lot.

NEvada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:50 a.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported a man broke into his house and the caller wanted the man arrested. The man in question claimed there were people outside his house trying to kill him. He had broken the caller's window and there was blood everywhere. A man was arrested on charges of forcible entry being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:28 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Coyote Street reported a possible drug deal. The caller said it just seemed suspicious.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported believing someone continues to enter her residence. The caller has noticed items have been moved and were not where they were supposed to be.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Wilson Road reported someone taking wood from her property. She said she has multiple questions of a deputy.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported hearing a tractor on his property. He said law enforcement was there that morning and arrested someone. Officers found the person from earlier today was not on his property.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone in the road in a verbal disagreement with a woman. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:26 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a blue tarp on the side of the road. The caller believed there was a body in it. Officers found nothing suspicious, just rolled up paper.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from Foxfire Way reported an aggressive bear and cubs just tried to attack her pig and her dogs chased them into the trees.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported having a feeling people were on her property. She had no evidence of it, though. A check was made of her entire property.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

7:28 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bennett Street and Spring Street reported transients in campers and motorhomes in the street. The caller said there were at least three and possibly a fourth. The people moved along.

— Ross Maak