Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Friend’ takes motorhome back to Grass Valley

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported three transients camped out in front of a closed-down business. The transients weren't camping and moved along.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton way reported several found wallets.

2:13 p.m. — A person came to the Grass Valley Police Department with third-hand information on a possible theft that occurred in downtown Grass Valley. The exact location was unknown.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported theft of cosmetics by two young females. The juveniles were released to their parents, who paid for the items.

4:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and West Main Street reported panhandlers were back at it. They were cited for open containers.

5:05 p.m. — A person came to the Grass Valley Police Department saying they were scammed out of $200 by a fraud company. The person said they willingly gave money to scammers. He was advised of self education regarding scams and not giving money to people over the phone.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported her friend was extremely drunk and had been taking pills. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

5:39 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of East Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of open container.

8:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported receiving threats from an unknown person. Officers found no threats, but a prank call by use of a recording. The caller was advised to block the phone number and not answer calls from strange numbers.

9:19 p.m. — A person on the 200 block of Depot Street was arrested on charges of a probation violation and burglary.

Nevada county sheriff's office

Monday

7:56 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Lowell Hill Road reported she was driving to Nevada with a friend and her friend took her motorhome and drove back to Grass Valley without the caller's permission.

8:25 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported several thousand dollars worth of items taken from his residence but there was no sign of a break in. On callback, a person answered who didn't know who the original caller was.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Mallory Court reported shooting in a safe manner at a private range. The caller was providing information in case there were any calls.

12:44 p.m. — A caller inquired if there were any missing children from the fires and if so that law enforcement should check under the houses because the caller believed that kids were underneath and can't get out because it's too hot. The caller said she saw a child but couldn't give a description or location but the caller said there were multiple children with burned feet and legs. The caller also said "she's not crazy."

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported being a social worker and that a man was "flashing children" in front of the French corral.

4 p.m. — A caller from Fay Road reported a wig that was shoved up the muffler of her vehicle. The caller said she believed it was the children across the street. The wig was extracted from the tail pipe.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man with a bottle of champagne and cigarettes loitering in the "no trespassing" area.

9:28 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Quaker Hill and Pasquale Road reported death threats he was receiving. The caller said he previously spoke with an officer. The caller said if someone didn't contact him and do something about the situation that "there would be bloodshed on the mountain." The caller said he was hunting in the mountains and the person was down near his campsite.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:15 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported loud, offensive music coming from a vehicle with several people smoking.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Park Avenue reported several people sitting outside smoking marijuana and possibly selling it. All parties were found to be fine and moved along.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Gold Flat Road reported a break in in progress. Two men were breaking in and rifling around in the trunk and back seat. They were found to be trying to get the vehicle out at the request of the shop owner.

— Ross Maak