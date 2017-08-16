Nevada County Police Blotter: Flies, flies everywhere

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a "bizarre" transient picking at the dirt and crawling around the ground.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from 300 Mill Street reported his car was stolen while he was in Placer County jail.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported people were trying to kill her mom.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man threatening to shoot people.

Recommended Stories For You

1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported there were too many flies in her room landing on her face.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported theft of her purse from a locked vehicle.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and Highway 49 reported several transients yelling at people.

Wednesday

5:18 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported they hadn't slept in days and wasn't feeling well, adding that his sugars are out of control.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Washington Road reported his tires were slashed.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Creek View Drive reported a dog has been tied to a tree for two weeks.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Alta Street reported a 10-foot branch in the roadway blocking traffic.

5:20 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile at her daughter's school was asking her daughter to do sexually inappropriate things to her.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Court and Spenceville Road reported juveniles on dirt bikes.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from Iron Rock and Burma roads reported a grass fire at his neighbor's house.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road and Highway 49 reported getting water dumped on her while she was on the side of the road.

Wednesday

4:22 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a subject was accidentally shot.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman wearing a dress yelling profanities.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported sounds coming from the bottom of their porch, citing a possible prowler.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported a dog locked in a car.

Wednesday

3:15 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported an alarm going off from a building's motion detector.

— Ivan Natividad