Nevada County Police Blotter: Fight breaks out over lack of chicken

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Cemetery reported people partying and camping. The caller requested extra patrols during night time hours.

10:35 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and Ridge Road reported a horse trailer blocking traffic. The caller had horses in the trailer and was trying to do traffic control.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported owning a building and has noticed criminal activity of theft and other things in the middle of the night.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park road reported saying they were at a location and there was a man with a gun and to get there fast. The caller disconnected and there was no number to call back. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street said a former guest had been hanging out in front of the office. The caller had asked her to leave and she was refusing and yelling at the caller. She moved along.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunk transient peeing under a stairwell. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported someone tried to open the caller's front door.

5:43 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

8:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a transient male just walked out in front of her vehicle and she almost hit him. Officers were unable to locate the man.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported getting into a fight with an employee when there was an issue over them running out of chicken. The employee then hit the caller's vehicle with her hand and tried to fight her when the caller asked for the manager contact info.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop advised her phone had been shut off and she needed to make some doctor's appointments. The caller was provided 611 information.

10:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 49 and Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported having two employees shaking with fear after a woman threatened them.

12:11 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported a former employee continues to call and harass the caller.

4:17 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported a man laying in the middle of a turnout.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:06 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a woman in a green jumpsuit throwing flowers at people, yelling and becoming aggressive.

2:02 p.m. — A person was rear ended on the 300 block of Sacramento Street. The person reported a passenger of the other vehicle took off but left the male driver. An arrest was made for driving with a suspended license.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jordan Street reported a man with a blower blowing leaves on the caller's property and in the area. The caller said the person doesn't live in the area. Officers found a neighbor was being nice and clearing the area for others.

Tuesday

1:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Redbud Way reported a drunk man walked into the caller's house. The man apologized and left. The caller asked officers to check her yard because the man was with a bunch of drunkards. An area check was made.

— Ross Maak