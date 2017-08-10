Nevada County Police Blotter: Drone flyer bothers neighbor | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:07 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle and ongoing problems with drug activity and that people are frequently picking up needles from the parking lot.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man passed out and not responding to calls with trash strewn about. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a dog in distress. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a dog in a car. The dog was booked.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman unconscious in a vehicle for 15 minutes. The caller believed it was drug related. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported continual drug activity nearby.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported a neighbor flying drones on the caller's property and looking into his windows.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a woman appeared to be snorting something.

10:49 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Church Street and Neal Street reported a disturbance, then hung up.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

10:02 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Empire and Highway 174 reported a vehicle driving fast and passing over double yellows and the right shoulder. The caller said the vehicle just ran a stop sign.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Lake Wildwood Drive reported an overturned big rig that also hit powerlines.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Masson Way reported his neighbor poured oil on the caller's rocks while he was gone.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported four to five coyotes in her yard and she was in fear.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Cliffs Place reported cones blocking the entrance to his work place. The caller said he managed to move the cones and left, but was concerned about future blockages. Upon arrival, the cones weren't currently blocking the private driveway.

9:28 p.m. — A person stopped on the 13000 block of Tyler Foote Crossing Road was arrested on charges of giving a false ID and post release community supervision.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Annie Drive reported several juveniles making lots of noise and smoking.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street misdailed. The caller was fine and in the cocktail lounge.

10:50 p.m. — A person stopped near Robinson Plaza was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak