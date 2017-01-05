Nevada County Police Blotter: Driver counseled on decision making | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:36 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported items taken from a car overnight.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a vehicle with someone sleeping inside parked near a Dumpster.

11:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported the road appeared to be eroding into the creek.

11:24 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Maiden Lane and Appleton Street reported a vehicle that repeatedly comes down Appleton Street at a high rate of speed.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a disable vehicle on the road. The driver was counseled on decision making.

1:45 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Morgan Ranch Drive and Ridge Road reported the traffic signal wasn’t cycling properly and being delayed by several minutes. The caller said people were starting to drive through red lights. The corner was monitored for several minutes and it appeared to be working properly. Additional traffic enforcement will be conducted.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported he wanted to be a CI (confidential informant). He said he only wanted help finding his cell phone in his backpack. His phone was not located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Due to the sheriff’s office computer system being down, no new information was available as of press time, Jan. 5. Check out Jan. 6’s police blotter for the full report.

— Ross Maak