Nevada County police blotter: Dogs in heat cross property lines | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street said her neighbors dump garbage in her backyard and she’s tired of it. She was advised proper 911 usage and given the number for the business line.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to a window over the weekend.

11:22 a.m. — A caller near the Empire Street exit to the Golden Center Freeway reported two vehicles road raging.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle parked illegally on his property.

11:57 a.m. — A caller near the Brunswick exit to the Golden Center Freeway reported a vehicle making an unsafe lane change.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported organized crime and major crimes happening all over the county and city.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone suspected of driving under the influence just parked. The person was not under the influence.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported two people in the bushes.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported theft of items out of a garage.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported the driver of a vehicle in a parking lot nodding off. Another call came in at 4:24 p.m. for the same vehicle. Police arrested a man under suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a stolen rental car.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man screaming threats into his phone, running toward downtown.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Lower Grass Valley Road reported a customer appeared to have been drinking and was causing a disturbance.

7:21 p.m. — A caller form the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman outside a room with a male yelling at her. It was a brief family altercation.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported wanting to speak to the police about an organized crime ring.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported throwing eggs at her car. She called back later to report the tires had been slashed.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Tuesday

8:20 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported that his wife stole his dog.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a missing handgun, possibly stolen.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Penn valley Drive reported two people sitting at a picnic table possibly shooting a BB gun.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Stinson Drive was told to call back if she saw a suspected vehicle in the neighborhood. She said she saw the vehicle and the person was taking pictures of her house over the last few months.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Combie Road reported two men in a parking lot about to fight.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Stinson Drive requested extra patrol because the caller thought someone may be casing the area.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Willow Valley Road reported screaming from a nearby house. Officers found a dog had been hit by a car.

12:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a propane truck just ran her off the road.

5:01 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Gold Bug Road and Gas Canyon Road reported his neighbor’s dogs are constantly on his property and mounting his female dog, which is in heat. The caller said he spent 45 minutes trying to get the neighbor’s dog unlatched from his dog.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported an electric blanket was taken. She said her neighbor now has a brand new electric blanket.

Wednesday

2:42 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Allison Ranch Road and Highway 49 reported a vehicle pulled into the fire station honking its horn and flashing its lights.

Nevada City police department

Tuesday

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the Commercial Street parking lot reported someone aggressively panhandling and annoying people.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported to say her employer didn’t pay her after she called in sick. She was given the business line.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported her neighbor was cutting down trees in the dark.

Wednesday

3:46 a.m. — A caller from Main Street accidentally called 911, explaining the caller was trying to put together the phone.

— Ross Maak