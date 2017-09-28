Nevada County Police Blotter: Dishwashing man says hello, hangs up

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported ongoing theft.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Idaho Maryland Road requested extra patrols due to transients coming onto the property after hours and using the business hot tubs.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported someone shot paint balls at all the vehicles on the street. The vehicle with paint on it was no longer on the scene and no other damage to buildings or vehicles on the site. The caller also wanted to report that his granddaughter was approached by someone at the roundabout the previous day that wanted a ride, but she refused to open her car door.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported people who have been shooting up drugs and asking the caller if they have any drugs.

1:45 p.m. — A caller in the department lobby reported speeders at the very top of Springhill Drive who weren't aware of the road work and nearly caused crashes.

4:09 p.m. — A caller in the department lobby reported finding Kenny's bike in the woods. The bike was collected. It was unknown if it was Kenny's stolen bike.

4:39 p.m. — A caller left an open line, with a sound like someone washing dishes in the background. On callback, the call was answered but there was an open line and running water was still heard in the background. A man eventually picked up, said hello and disconnected.

9:41 p.m. — A caller mumbled something about an emergency call. When asked to speak into the phone and at louder volume she hung up.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Henderson Street reported two or three juveniles in the driveway possibly breaking into a vehicle. Contact was made with a person entering his own vehicle.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way asked for Cheryl. He insisted he dialed a 913 number not 911 and hung up.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of You Bet Road and McBurnies Way reported a father took away his 15-year-old daughter's bong and then she was freaking out. She punched a hole in the wall and could be heard sobbing in the background.

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Meadow View Drive reported saying he wanted to report a runaway. Then a woman got on the line saying her son who was just on the line was upset and said he wants to move out and was trying to report himself as a runaway.

8:59 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Storms Lane reported letting a friend stay with him for a few nights but the previous night the friend caused a disturbance and threw items and knives and threatened the caller. An arrest was made on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

9:18 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Brunswick and Loma Rica roads left the line open. On callback, the caller said she saw a bear running that appeared to be injured.

9:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Valley View Road and Miwok Path reported he was supposed to have a date with a woman and she Googled the caller and decided she didn't like his politics and now was stalking the caller and sending threatening text messages.

11:33 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Chisum Trail and Pleasant Valley Road reported horse manure left on her property.

12:39 p.m. — A caller near the corner of View Drive and Brookview Drive Circle reported finding a wallet left on the caller's trash can.

4:43 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lower Colfaxand Saddleback Pines roads reported neighbors playing loud music again.

6:24 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Goodall Mine and Rattlesnake Road reported his truck was broken into and his wallet was stolen. The caller said two women were seen near his vehicle.

7:55 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported she thinks her neighbors are going to kidnap her and thinks they are going to drag her to North San Juan and kill her. The caller then hung up.

8:47 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Brunswick Road reported a possible drunk driver. With a very poor connection, the driver disconnected. On callback, the caller said there was a drunk man walking, but more information wasn't available due to the poor connection. A person was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Hoover Lane reported vandalism to a bike shop.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a person came into a business in his underwear and was yelling about drugs and ecstasy. The person had a beany on their head. Officers were unable to locate the person.

— Ross Maak