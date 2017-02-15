Nevada County Police Blotter: Deer, cows and an out-of-control adult daughter | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported a vehicle in his neighborhood that may not belong in his neighborhood. He wouldn’t provide vehicle or license plate info because he didn’t want to get anyone in trouble.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported annoying people on the sidewalks.

4:06 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle pulled into a turnout with emergency flashers on and had been driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain lanes. The vehicle was found to have a flat tire.

10:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle near the yard. The vehicle went slowly past the business, turned around and was going back toward the business.

Nevada County Sheriff’s department

Tuesday

9:04 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Burma Road and North Meadow View Drive reported five empty cases with around 10-15 butane bottles in them.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Lake Very Purdon Road reported theft of personal property by a step son.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Edward Drive reported ongoing issues with two dogs that are constantly loose. The caller requested the dogs be picked up. A warning was issued.

1 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Little Valley Road hung up. On call back a man stated he would call back in a few minutes and hung up again. The situation was mediated.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Logue Lane reported a group of approximately five to seven juveniles, between 10-15 years old, currently trespassing on the caller’s property. The caller asked the juveniles to move along but they refused. Two of them started toward the caller’s residence. Officers arrived to find the juveniles had left the area.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Whisperwood Way reported a deer stuck in the fence. The deer freed itself.

5:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Black Forest Road and Pleasant Valley Road reported loose cows wandering down Black Forest Road and were almost to Pleasant Valley Road.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Highway 49 reported a burglary in progress. An arrest was made on charges of driving with a suspended license and multiple warrants.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Valley Drive reported his 50-year-old daughter was out of control, saying she has damaged property, run into another vehicle on the property and was trying to beat up the caller. The caller said the daughter was not under the influence of anything and advised the daughter then was trying to get her vehicle out of the mud. No charges were required and the daughter got her vehicle out of the mud.

Nevada County Police Department

Tuesday

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported a car broken into in the parking lot.

1:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Zion Street reported a downed stop sign at an intersection that almost just caused a traffic accident.

3:33 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Main Street and Commercial Street reported finding three purses lying on a path.

— Ross Maak, City Editor