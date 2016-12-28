Nevada County police blotter: Cows and pigs reported in the roads | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street hung up. On call back, the manager was advised of 67 911 hangups and that it needs to be corrected.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way hung up. On call back the caller reported a misdial. The caller was trying to call Spain.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle with a man inside talking to himself for the last 30 minutes.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported possible banging coming from outside her house, scaring her and her dogs. It was her neighbors in their back yard.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Saint Johns Drive reported theft of her son’s green Subaru. The son is currently in jail. The car was found and returned.

Wednesday

5:03 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street in Nevada City requested police either kick a subject out of a room or make the person pay. The subject was arrested on charges of a warrant out of Placer County.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Tuesday

8:14 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Empress Road and Newtown Road reported a large pig in the road.

8:40 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Pine Hill Drive and Highway 174 reported three males got out of a vehicle near the neighbor’s house. The males were landscapers.

8:48 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Carriage Road and Highway 49 reported a vehicle with a female hunched over the driver’s seat.

9:53 a.m. — A caller form the 25000 block of Table Meadow Road reported a burglary sometime in the night.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the 30000 block of Cicada Lane reported receiving harassing text messages.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Lorie Drive reported his 5 year old missing. The 5 year old was located.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Brunswick Drive reported her daughter’s husband was there to pick up the children and causing a disturbance. He was escorted off the property.

1:11 p.m. — A caller reported she had just returned home from vacation to find her roof caved in with flooding inside.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Knolls Drive reported a car just pulled into the shoulder that doesn’t belong there. When confronted by a neighbor, he said his car overheated. The caller said the vehicle should not have been on the road in the first place and another neighbor reported the trunk was full of “stuff.” The caller said the “stuff” was likely stolen from someone’s property in the area. The caller couldn’t confirm but was adamant. A search was conducted and no contraband was found.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Charles Drive reported a skunk attacking the caller’s chickens.

5:40 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mooney Flat Road and Sniper Lane reported a loose black cow in the middle of the road.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Whittlesey Lane reported a truck with no license plates. A person was arrested on a local misdemeanor warrant.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Siesta Drive reported a disturbance and someone threatening the caller. Children were reported at the residence. A man was arrested on charges of a failure to appear misdemeanor charge.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of McCourtney Road reported a guest at the residence causing a disturbance. A female was heard in the background asking where her weed was. The caller also reported a wedding ring and a gun stolen from the residence. The parties were separated.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from Gleko Road reported the caller’s son threatening family and causing a disturbance. The juvenile went to bed.

Wednesday

12:43 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road and booked on an out-of-county warrant.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:29 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported several subjects who appeared to have been drinking and making lots of noise. Teenage boys were found to be dropping off their girlfriends with no evidence of alcohol involved.

1:47 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Sacramento Street and arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

