Nevada County Police Blotter: Cows and owner reunited | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported a transient throwing rocks at the back door of a business. Contact was made and it was determined the person was not throwing rocks at the door of the business but rather at an unknown wild animal. The person was advised to vacate the property.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported knowing a juvenile personally that was responsible for a theft and wishing to notify a probation officer first. The caller said video of the theft and the person’s name were available.

5:11 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Kidder Avenue and Maryland Drive reported someone lying on the sidewalk in a fetal position.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported theft of a cell phone. The caller said the theft is on video.

8 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Olympia Park Road and Maltman Drive reported a business across the street working on a vehicle in the middle of the street. It was determined the vehicle was parking in the driveway, not in the roadway.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Buena Vista Street reported someone may be trying to break into her house. The caller said she could hear banging outside and has been hearing the noises for over a year.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

8:43 a.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Orion Way requested a welfare check on three bulls standing in the mud. The cows were moved to a newly created pasture on the property and were healthy.

10:59 a.m. — A caller reported he and his two friends walked approximately five miles since the night before from a cabin where they were snowed in. They said they were too tired and hungry to walk in the thigh-high snow. They were picked up by friends prior to police arrival, but confirmed they were fine.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Hobby Way sounded like a juvenile playing with the phone. A grandparent confirmed as much and apologized.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Clover Ridge Lane reported three cows in the caller’s yard that were contained. The caller believed they belonged to his neighbor. The cows and the owner were reunited.

5 p.m. — A caller from Brac Place reported a juvenile ran away because she shoplifted from a local business and was concerned police were coming to her home. She returned.

Thursday

12:52 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Ridge Road reported two people carrying items out of a business. Contact was made with the cleaners.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a student brought an unknown substance to school and will not divulge what it is.

6:33 p.m. — A caller called 911 but nothing was heard. Dispatch left a message on callback. Dispatch then received a text to landline message from the number saying, “Can’t talk now, what’s up?”

— Ross Maak