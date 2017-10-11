Nevada County Police Blotter: Ceiling fan left on for five days

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient sleeping on a bench in front of a business. He had previously been advised of trespassing.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported someone trying to steal his girlfriend's money and refusing to leave. The caller sounded very drunk.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported feces all over the inside of the men's restroom.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a body on the roof of a business. The caller sounded a bit confused. The report was unfounded.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man came to her door trying to give away a free cell phone in exchange for the caller's social security number.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported juveniles on the roof. The juveniles got down and were counseled and no response was needed.

5:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Stewart Street reported two small children in car seats unattended.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a transient charging his cell phone and sitting at the bottom of the stairs. He was gone when officers arrived.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a downstairs neighbor that left her ceiling fan on and wasn't home for the last five days.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported someone walking through the area claiming to be from a cell phone company selling phones. The people seemed very upset when the caller declined. Officers called the company which was legitimate.

7:52 p.m. — A caller said "uh oh" and the line disconnected.

8:22 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Valley View Drive and Kidder Avenue. A person was arrested on charges of three failure to appears, a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:26 a.m. — A caller from Strubels Lane reported someone harassing her only through her video game and was a cyber predator.

2:51 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Slate Creek Road and Deer Park Drive reported people rummaging through a vehicle that had been there for several days. The caller said they seemed sketchy. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

7:55 a.m. — A caller from Lost Lake Road reported believing someone made entry into the residence during the previous evening because the dog was gone and the caller said there was no way it could have gotten out. The caller said the house was locked and the caller cleared the residence. The dog returned.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Crowsnest Lane reported a stolen generator.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Court reported wanting to go in and get her suitcase for a trip she was taking.

10:13 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported a number of irate citizens arguing with Lake Wildwood security at the main gate. Mediation was provided.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Owl Hill Court reported a pig in her front yard.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported her sister's neighbor yelling at her.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported hearing screams coming from the basement. The caller said it sounded like people were being hurt. The call was unfounded.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 in North San Juan reported a customer just hit her in the head after she confronted her for prostituting.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Street reported a transient regularly sleeping in a stairwell.

11:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Martin Street reported not having an emergency and was given the business line. The caller called back on the business line and wanted to know if she would get a call if she needed to evacuate.

— Ross Maak