Nevada County Police Blotter: Car drives away with nozzle | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported someone arguing and yelling in the woods. Another call at 8:40 a.m. led to an arrest on charges of a probation violation.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported theft of seven bags of potting soil and three half-full bags of fertilizer. The caller said there is video of the incident but it wasn't very clear.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported three people yelling obscenities and urinating in front of a business.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a "drug deal just went down in our parking lot." The caller has a video of the people.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone had been in a vehicle in the parking lot all day and was "bathing" at one point. Officers were unable to locate the person or vehicle.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive was screaming and yelling about her phone and cable lines being cut off. There was no apparent law enforcement or medical emergency. Contact was made and the caller claimed she thought she was calling another number.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a car drove off with the nozzle still in the car. The store still had the nozzle.

Friday

2 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of School Street reported someone taking letters off a sign. The caller called back saying it appeared they were trying to remove the whole sign. An officer made contact with the caller and two others who were residents who were reportedly outside smoking for 25 minutes prior to the officer's arrival with a clear line of sight of the sign. Both said they saw the person at the sign but did not see him attempting to cause damage. The subject was advised to move along.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Mount Olive Road reported his neighbor running an air compressor and bothering the caller.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Cole Road reporting from San Jose that the caller's brother's estranged wife was telling the caller she hid guns approximately three weeks ago and won't tell the caller where they are.

10:56 a.m. — Two callers from the 17000 block of Maple Way reported "squawking" complaints regarding guineafowl. A notice was posted.

1:24 p.m. — A person the Grass Valley Police Department lobby reported that he caused "property damage and beat people up" and needed to be arrested.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported someone on the property but as she was calling she realized it was a renter and everything was fine.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Patino Road reported her daughter's boyfriend burned her daughter's belongings and smashed the cupboard of the caller's camper. The caller said the person is possibly still on th property and his a history of being violent with her daughter and is worried he'll hurt the daughter if she comes home.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Lawrence Way reported hearing a loud, high-pitched, beeping sound every few seconds for the last two days in the area.

Friday

2:23 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Gold Flat road reported an unknown animal injured on her porch. She could hear it outside crying but was afraid to look. Officers were unable to locate an injured animal.

Nevada city Police Department

Thursday

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man "sleeping off a hangover" behind the amphitheater.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sears Avenue rpoerted a driver that goes through a parking lot at excessive speeds and the caller felt someone was going to get hurt.

Friday

3:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported someone on a trail yelling and possibly cutting wood.

— Ross Maak