Nevada County Police Blotter: Candy needed in order to enter

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient who was panhandling was shaky and had slept next to wild birds the previous night with several bottles of vodka next to him.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported gas being siphoned out of vehicles every night. The caller requested extra patrols.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient blocking the side entrance door and saying he's "on duty" and needs candy from the caller in order to allow the caller to pass. The caller said the person was shouting and gesturing.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported theft of a cheese shaker.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported someone came into the business saying he had been stealing. When the caller said that wasn't a good thing, the person became irate and started screaming at her and got in her face.

8:44 p.m. — A caller reports she can no longer deal with her mother that has dementia. The caller wanted her mother taken away. The caller started screaming obscenities and hung up when asked for her mother's name. The caller was found to be so intoxicated that she didn't remember calling 911.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:35 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Alta Street and Alta Vista Drive reported a woman jumped out in front of his car. The caller described the woman as a "tweaker."

4:55 a.m. — Officers with a search warrant made an arrest on charges of two felony failure to appear charges, one misdemeanor failure to appear charge and shoplifting.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Gaen Bar Road reported aggressive goat issues.

9:52 a.m. — A caller reported pigs were back on his property.

12:38 p.m. — A caller reported her brother found what appeared to be human teeth that hadn't been there very long. They appeared to be fairly fresh and one tooth had a filling still intact.

1:26 p.m. — A caller at the sheriff's office reported identity theft.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported threatening phone calls she's receiving, possibly a scam.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported transient camps being set up and the caller was concerned for fires in the area.

6:37 p.m. — A caller requested to report the Vegas shooting and mass murder. The caller had questions on how the girlfriend of the suspect knew to leave town. The caller was given the business line.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported speaking to a woman that said her husband "messed up" and was the active shooter at the school. The woman was very upset. The caller called back and said a man was with the woman. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from Myrna Drive reported a possible prowler outside. The caller's husband saw a flashlight behind their house. The caller wouldn't look outside again to see if the flashlight is still out there. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Street reported a transient continuously sleeping in an office during the night. The caller requested extra patrols.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported a drunk person. Officers asked the person to leave.

— Ross Maak, city editor