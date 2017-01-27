Nevada County Police Blotter: Calling 911 as easy as rolling over, unfortunately | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Morgan Ranch Drive hung up. On call back, the caller said she rolled over in bed and accidentally hit her phone.

8:12 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a person in the parking lot looking in vehicles. A person was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported someone drinking and walking down the middle of the road. The person was advised to stay out of the roadway.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported having a shoplifter detained. The person was arrested on charges of shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone in a vehicle with the door open and screaming at passerbys.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported several people in front of a business yelling and screaming obscenities. Officers were unable to locate the people.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:04 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brewer Road and Annie Drive reported an injured goose in the bushes. Officers were unable to locate the goose.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported an assault by her son, saying her son hit her with a 4-5-foot sword.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Higgins Road reported a person with a bunch of junk sitting in the road with a for sale sign. The caller was sure a permit was needed and they don’t belong there.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from the 24000 block of Highway 49 reported a vehicle spinning donuts.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported someone trespassing on his land cutting trees and stealing wood. The caller said the truck was possibly stuck in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Providence Mine Road reported theft of a trailer.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Court Street reported a water heater exploded.

— Ross Maak