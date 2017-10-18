Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller worried people there to ‘teach him a lesson’

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Fawcett Street reported her vehicle stolen. The key was stuck in the ignition.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Auburn Street reported she has located and recovered her vehicle.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported ongoing issues with vehicles parking in the fire lane. The caller is a tenant and has talked to management and they said they won't do anything about it and the caller is frustrated and would like to speak with an officer.

2:38 p.m. — A person in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby wanted to speak with an officer regarding her tenant who left open food in the closet for over nine months and there was damage and maggots. The caller was advised of the eviction process.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported three people beating up a man. The caller saw the people throwing something at the man, but it was unknown what was in their hands. Everyone was gone when officers arrived.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a pickup truck in the parking lot with a little girl sitting in the back. The caller said there was a woman in the lot associated with the vehicle as well that was acting odd, pouring water around. The caller said it just felt odd.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported people sitting on the curb. The caller said they appear transient and were near her vehicle. The caller called back to say they left.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street advised two people with clown painted faces in a parking lot.

5:28 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Taylorville Road and West McKnight Way reported a person spraypainting a car and the caller thought it was suspicious. Two people confirmed they own the vehicle.

7 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Idaho Maryland Road and the Golden Center Freeway reported a woman in the median smoking a cigarette. Additional reports came in of a woman wearing all black standing in the road. Another 911 call reported the same.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman with suitcases trying to trade people her cell phones for cigarettes. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a neighbor's TV was extremely loud and her apartment was shaking.

11:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Jenkins Street and French Avenue reported five to 10 people yelling with loud rap music playing.

11:20 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of West McKnight Way and Highway 49 reported they were freezing to death and needed a ride home. The caller reported his wife was unable to pick him up because she was on a cannabis farm with a man named Bodie.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported people outside his door trying to make entry and hurt him. The caller was armed with a hatchet and would defend himself. The people were inside the apartment and the caller was in his room. The caller thought they were there to teach him a lesson. The caller requested officers not come up to the apartment but wouldn't tell dispatch why. The caller then said it was a joke. It was found to be unfounded. The caller's roommates were entering the apartment.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tuesday

6:31 a.m. — A caller from John Bauer Avenue reported theft of gas from gas tanks.

9:20 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Pine Flat Way and Highway 20 reported a homeless camp starting. The caller said there were tents and hammocks and various vehicles. The people were clearing out.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Carey Drive reported burglary to a residence occurred last week. It is an unoccupied, partially burned down residence. The caller said nothing was taken, but there was evidence of subjects moving things around inside.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Bertino Road reported a neighbor just came into the caller's property with a rifle. The woman was making threats to the caller that she was going to kill the caller's dogs and they would be next. The woman fled back over the fence.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a large amount of marijuana dumped at the end of the street.

5:35 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a person on her property twice within the last five to 10 minutes.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported her children were locked in her vehicle. When offered assistance the caller said it wasn't unlocked and she was fine.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Sunny Hill and Sunnyvale Lane reported neighbors playing loud music and directing it at him. The caller was given the business line. He called back requesting a call from a deputy to explain his options on ongoing issues with the neighbor. He called back again and was requesting personal contact. He called back again saying she turned off the music but was still requesting a phone call.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:42 p.m. — A caller from On Star reported a vehicle crash near the corner of Adams Street and Long Street. The caller believed it was a rollover. Officers found an overturned vehicle blocking the road with people out of the vehicle.

— Ross Maak