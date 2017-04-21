Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller warns officer about face suspect made | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported three people smoking and harassing people as they walk by. The caller called back to say they were still doing drugs. An arrest was made on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a female from a previous medical issue call was now knocking on his door and his wife was scared. The caller said the person had been sleeping. Then the caller said he'd handle it his way and hung up.

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the Litton Trail reported personal belongings all over the ground with no one around them.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported her key was locked in her vehicle with a 2-year-old child locked inside. The vehicle was unlocked.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two females yelling at the caller. The caller didn't know them. No crime was found to have occurred.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Doris Drive reported a suspicious person. Contact was made with an employee of an energy company saying he was auditing another energy company for residential gas rates. The person wasn't retaining anyone's personal information, only looking for price comparisons. It appeared as though the subject had supporting documents, a valid website and was legit.

1:28 p.m. — Backing up the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported she was the caretaker of a residence and the man came home and had been drinking, in violation of an order. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported someone claiming to be from an internet company walking around. The caller believed the person to be a scammer. Contact was made and the person was an employee conducting interior mapping of businesses.

6:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Bank Street reported a stolen vehicle.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported an agitated male yelling at staff, appearing under the influence.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a dognapping.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported her neighbors were outside talking too loudly. The caller was provided with the business line number.

Nevada County sheriff's office

Thursday

9:50 a.m. — A person stopped on the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive was arrested on charges of two probation violations and driving with a suspended license.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Burke Road reported theft of water. The caller reported someone cutting the lock at a water box and turning on water without paying the water company. The person reportedly did the same thing the year before.

7:53 p.m. — A caller reported someone on the property against a restraining order. The caller said the person was just arrested for being there a few hours ago.

Friday

12:50 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 11000 block of Ridge Road and arrested for license requirements and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Commercial Street reported a transient sleeping near trash cans.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle with two men sitting on it and it had been there for over an hour. The caller requested the officer use caution, but was unable to give a reason other than a face one of the men gave the caller.

11:54 p.m. — While backing up CHP near the corner of Sacramento Street and South Pine Street, officers arrested a person on charges of driving under the influence.

— Ross Maak