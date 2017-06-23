Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller wants to know recourse for retrieving stolen couch cushions | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman causing a disturbance and being verbally abusive.

8:32 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Presley Way reported a man weaving through lanes with a big bag of weed.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported a man passed out in a parking lot. CalFire found the man to be awake and breathing.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported she was just threatened by another female when she requested to search her bag. The caller suspected the woman of shoplifting and the woman caused a disturbance with store staff. The caller wished to document the statement "when you come out of work, I will (bleep) you up."

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Eskaton Circle reported her elderly father driving when he was lacking the skills.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Drive gave two names and said they were doing illegal things. The caller advised it was an anonymous call and hung up.

4:17 p.m. — A caller in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby reported having video of a man putting a bag into her garbage can during the night and then came back hours later and removed the bag. The caller requested extra patrols and didn't know what was in the bag.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 8400 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a juvenile on a dirt bike not wearing a helmet riding around the circle several times very fast.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported a person believed the caller broke into his house and stole his medication. The person confronted the caller saying "we can do this the easy way or the hard way." The person found the missing items and didn't need a report. The person was going to apologize to the caller. No crime was found to be committed.

8:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported a stop sign was knocked down and a juvenile picked it up and was taking it.

11:53 p.m. — A person stopped on the 100 block of South Auburn Street was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Thursday

9:17 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Mount Olive Road and Dog Bar Road and was arrested on charges of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported receiving a call from a mother yesterday. The mother's child started following another juvenile on Instagram with the moniker "shootupaschool." The caller thought he knew the identity of the subject.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Metcalf Road reported a man was asking for assistance charging his car. The caller didn't open the door and didn't look out to get a vehicle description. Officers contacted a caretaker at a neighboring residence who was having vehicle issues. The person had insurance and a tow was en route.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported his finger was broken when he was in a dispute with his ex girlfriend. He said he was en route to give cigarettes to his roommate and then to receive medical care. The caller wouldn't provide any details of the incident, saying his ex didn't break his finger. The caller just wanted it on file that he didn't want her on his property. He was advised of the protective order process.

3:45 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Duggans Road and Wolf Road reported a man in a vehicle driving without a rear tire.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Scotts Flat Road reported a woman passed out on the side of the road. The woman was kicked out of a stopped car after an argument.

Friday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from Meadow View Drive reported three juveniles throwing things at cars and then hiding in the bushes near his house. The caller then reported he had one of the juveniles with him. The caller then reported he had all three juveniles with him. All parties were released to their parents.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Lindley Avenue said a person was served his restraining order and afterward gave her a mean look.

3 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Lindley Avenue requested contact regarding someone taking his couch cushions and wanting to know his rights on retrieving them.

3:10 p.m. — A person in the Nevada City Police Department lobby requested an officer check on a subject in a parking lot. The walk-in couldn't articulate why it was suspicious, only that her "sixth sense" was telling her.

Friday

6:47 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Park Avenue reported someone just verbally attacked her and also brandished a rake. The caller had video.

