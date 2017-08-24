Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller wants advice on getting new vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:08 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Walsh Street reported he interrupted someone breaking into his vehicle at 3:30 a.m.

8:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Townsend Street reported theft of a metal pterodactyl sculpture.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Elysian Place misdialed. The caller became confrontational when asked further.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a squatter living in a nearby apartment who possibly entered via a window. The screen was off and food was seen and a subject was lying on the floor in a bedroom.

Recommended Stories For You

11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Segsworth Way reported a man tearing apart his vehicle in the parking lot. The caller wanted the man moved along.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street hung up. On callback the caller said her neighbor just walked into the caller's residence without her permission and said he was going to work on his vehicle in her parking spot whether the caller liked it or not. The caller called back reporting the man moved the vehicle and no longer wanted a response.

1:50 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill and Neal streets reported a man stopped and asked her to get in his car to give him a good rating as an Uber driver. The caller declined and then followed her to her vehicle, then finally left when he saw her on the phone.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Valley View Drive wanted to know how to go about getting a new vehicle since her vehicle was stolen. Advice was provided.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Fairmont Drive reported there was a trespasser on her property within the last hour and a half. The caller said the person left something sharp and very threatening in her door but was reluctant to elaborate. The situation was mediated.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man down on the sidewalk. The man was alert and breathing and told the caller to go away but was unable to get up. A person was arrested on charges of two probation violations.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a disturbance. As a person was leaving the store he was knocking things off the shelf. The person was advised he would be arrested if he returned.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Wednesday

8:19 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rough and Ready Highway and Bonanza Way reported someone may be poisoning him through his food and water while he sleeps because they are jealous he has his life together.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Vista Drive reported someone trespassing in the caller's yard and threw some type of white powder on the caller's plants. Officers were unable to locate the person.

12:44 p.m. — A caller left the line open with a possibly casual conversation heard in the background but a woman was heard saying "it's not far" and "my yard," then disconnected. No one was reached on callback.

2:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported a man and woman were dropped off, then the man took a package and hid it in the woods. The caller said the package was hidden in the "regular area" that transients go. The caller called back saying a vehicle continuously circled the area and keeps stopping there. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

4:33 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Laws Ranch Cross Road and Lower Colfax Road reported hearing a man screaming for help. The caller believed the man may be stuck in the canyon. An additional caller reported a man sitting in a vehicle for a while and was acting suspicious. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Gibboney Lane reported her two Nigerian dwarf goats got out about an hour ago in the area. The goats and the owner were reunited.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:28 a.m. — A person downtown was arrested on charges of trespassing.

12:03 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Gold Flat Road and the Golden Center Freeway reported a man carrying a brown paper bag running on the side of the highway.

— Ross Maak