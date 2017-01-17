Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports woman in Mickey Mouse ears and fur coat causing disturbance | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a plastic fence parallel to the road appeared to have been torn down and “police line” cut. The fence was repaired. No other signs of trespassing were located.

12:26 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man running up and down the sidewalk, waving his arms. Police were unable to locate the man.

2:16 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Manor Drive reported a male refusing to pay his cab fare and has hit the caller. The caller thinks the man is trying to get him to hit back.

6:26 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported a man was around the cars parked near a business. The man saw the caller and ran away.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported a vehicle blocking his work bay doors. The vehicle was towed.

10:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported an older car with no windshield and no back window casing the neighborhood. The subject was admonished.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman causing a disturbance and being confrontational. She was seen wearing Mickey Mouse ears and a fur coat.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported subjects smoking and drinking inside the skate park. The caller decided to call when they started breaking skateboards on the ground. Everyone dispersed when police arrived.

5:14 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported following a vehicle for 15 minutes. The vehicle was swerving and cutting people off and the passenger was throwing up out the side window. The subject was found to be using navigation from out of the area.

Tuesday

1:05 a.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main Street and North School Street reported three young males on skateboards checking car doors. Police were unable to locate the subjects.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ridge Road reported a man laying on the side of the road with only one shoe on. The man was cited and released.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported no running water at the residence. The caller was directed to public works.

Sunday

11:13 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported his car stolen.

2:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Pine Street and Broad Street reported protesters blocking the intersection and not allowing vehicles to pass by. Police were unable to locate anyone in the intersection.

6:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Argall Way and Sears Avenue reported hearing a loud explosion or blast.

10:49 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported hearing a female moaning near an area residence. Police were unable to locate anyone.

Monday

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported vehicles speeding through the neighborhood. A caller at 2:06 p.m. reported drag racing in the same area that occurs occasionally in the area. A caller at 4:13 a.m. reported vehicles speeding through the neighborhood and failing to stop at stop signs.

10:16 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Pine Street and East Broad Street reported a female screaming in the area for a second night in a row. Police were unable to locate anyone.

