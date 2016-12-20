Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports squirrel acting odd before dying | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:47 a.m. — A caller at the hospital reported wanting to press charges for two earlier assaults.

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported group mailboxes had been forced open.

9:05 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Empire Mine Street and Empire Court reported three males with backpacks walking into Empire Mine State Park. One of them threw an item in the middle of the street that looked like a plastic plate and caused a hazard.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported that a passing lane sign was down in the creek.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported that a car in the parking lot was smoking.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported that a male was present that shouldn’t be on the premises.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a transient being aggressive.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Butler Street reported that his crazy girlfriend was at it again, acting up and throwing things around.

2:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Cypress Hill Drive and Celesta Drive reported a woman carrying a kitchen knife in her sleeve while walking around the neighborhood. Police were unable to locate the woman.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from an unknown location in Grass Valley reported she couldn’t get a taxi from Grass Valley to Nevada City to pick up her vehicle that’s about to be towed. She called back to say never mind.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported juveniles were starting a fire in Condon Park.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Douglas Avenue called 911 and the call was abandoned. Upon call back, the caller reported that her phone had water damage.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Clark Street reported a neighbor causing stress to the caller’s dog. The caller said a neighbor first left the radio on, which causes the dog to bark, then said the neighbor routinely “runs outside and screams at the dog then runs back inside.”

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported someone tried to run her over when she told them to slow down.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported the nursing staff had left and she needed help. The caller was advised that the staff is still there and she needed to contact them first.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported her downstairs neighbors having a very loud party with music thumping her walls.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Lorie Drive reported a case of identity theft.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Rattlesnake Road requested a welfare check on a dog that is always outside crying. The dog was found to be fine.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Kingsbury Circle found a dead squirrel at the bottom of her deck. The caller said the squirrel was acting very odd before it died.

12:10 p.m. — A woman from La Barr Meadows Road reported the father of her child was making and selling drugs while the child was present.

1:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Excelsior Road and Bitney Springs Road reported a dog chasing cows.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of School Street reported someone using the laundry room without permission.

4:08 p.m. — A caller on a quad near the corner of Chalk Bluff Road and Red Dog Road reported a man working on the roadway came after him with a shovel. The caller needed to return home the same way and was afraid.

4:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported an injured deer. The caller called back to say the deer ran away.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a theft of items by a renter.

8:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported two mails offering “crank” for a one-mile ride down the road.

9:21 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Lava Cap Road and Gracie Road said Christmas lights from a house were blinding drivers passing by.

12:56 a.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Norlene Way heard a sound outside, found her garage door open and was afraid someone was casing her house since her mailbox had been opened the previous day.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported someone drinking whiskey and causing a disturbance.

Tuesday

7:15 a.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported mail had been gone through and was lying on the ground. The mail was accounted for and collected.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported mail theft and that a purple heart medal had been stolen.