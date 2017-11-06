Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports shady-looking yahoos

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:53 a.m. — A woman reported having been assaulted the night before in the 100 block of Mill Street, and went to the emergency room with a traumatic brain injury.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported a possible camp fire; two people were cited and issued a warning for camping.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of shoes and jeans from a store.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported identity theft.

Recommended Stories For You

3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man yelling profanities who ripped a fence down.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from East Empire and South Auburn streets reported finding a syringe, which was collected from destruction.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Saturday

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale and Red Dog roads reported a tree fell across the roadway.

6:17 p.m. — A caller reported a call regarding a woman who had been kidnapped, wanting a ransom. The alleged victim was located and the call was unfounded, possibly a scam.

6:52 p.m. — A woman from Red Dog Road reported a woman throwing items, who was arrested on suspicion of damaging a phone.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Jasper Lane reported a tree across the roadway.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from You Bet and Sontag roads reported a truck off the road, with no injuries reported.

11:19 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported a missing man with dementia; he was later located at a Grass Valley motel.

Sunday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower and Butterfly drives reported a burglary to a vehicle.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Flume and San Francisco streets reported ongoing issues with transients, and requested extra patrols.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Forest View and Northview drives reported a burglary to a vehicle.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Flume and San Francisco streets reported a man sleeping on the corner at the dump, who had been claiming he was sent by the Holy Father to clean up the property. He then picked up three bags of trash and left. He was advised the Holy Father could not give him permission to trespass.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a woman trying to borrow guns from neighbors because she wants to shoot people around her residence.

9 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported the driver of a truck dumping out dead animal parts; the truck could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a possibly burglarized vehicle.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported an unconscious person at the corner, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Saturday

7:29 p.m. — A woman from Hollow Way reported a man refusing to return her vehicle, who then threatened her with a knife.

Sunday

9:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man looking into the windows of other rooms and spying on people. He then was threatening to stab people.

11:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported yahoos in the parking lot looking shady; one was looking over his shoulder, one was talking on his cell phone and one was lurking in the shadows. No yahoos were located.

— Liz Kellar