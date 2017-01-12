Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports injured Turkey | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:28 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 700 block of Freeman Lane. The person was arrested on charges of hit and run with property damage.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported wanting to add that his license was stolen when we was robbed and assaulted the other night.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported finding the caller’s wallet. It had been in the safe for several months.

4:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hill Street and Jan Road reported someone that came to the caller asking if he could use a metal detector on the caller’s property.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way said approximately four people were harassing customers beside the building.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone loitering and refusing to leave. A person was arrested on suspicion of two probation violations.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone causing a disturbance and “wigged out” acting strange. Someone believes he has a gun but the caller has no idea why they believe that.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Wednesday

8:08 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported transients sleeping in a vehicle and partially blocking the caller’s driveway. A person was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of John Barleycorn Road reported ongoing verbal confrontations with someone staying on his neighbor’s property. The caller is concerned the situation may escalate.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Duggans Road reported a cow without shelter. A warning was issued.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Broadmoor Court reported identity theft.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Orchard Springs Road reported losing money in a scam claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, advising the caller to send a $444.50 money gram with a reward of $950 million. The phone number for the subject goes to Jamaica.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported a neighbor peeking into her residence from the roadway while she changed clothes several days ago.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Bar Hill Road reported a person on the way to her residence that knows he’s not supposed to be there. A man was arrested on charges of three counts of driving on a suspended license and one failure to appear.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Chickadee Court reported a possible injured turkey. The turkey was up and mobile when police arrived.

4:09 p.m. — A caller reported a neighbor’s pit bull just attacked the neighbor’s small dog. The caller could hear the neighbors stating, ‘He killed it, he killed it.” The caller confronted the neighbors about the dog but they told the caller to mind her own business. Both dogs were found uninjured and fine.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Highway 20 reported a PG&E employee refusing to show I.D. The caller reported continued issues with PG&E. The caller was advised not to allow PG&E workers on her property without ID if she doesn’t want them on her property. She stated unknown subjects pushed her pumphouse door open. The caller became abusive when asked to describe the location which resulted in termination of the phone call. Additional calls back were unanswered.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a female was hit by a vehicle.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Way reported her 17-year-old son is “acting erratic” and needs removed. The situation was mediated.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported someone in an RV adjacent to the property in violation of a court order. A man was arrested on charges of violating a domestic violence restraining order.

8:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Doane road and Zion Street reported her vehicle was parked at noon but when she came out at 8 p.m. it was gone. A be on the lookout was issued.

— Ross Maak