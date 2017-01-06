Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports cars parking at a stop sign | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

1:29 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bennett Street reported a male hitting a female and throwing items into the creek. A man was arrested on charges of battery and probation violation.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported theft of a vehicle overnight.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Church Street reported vandalism.

1:45 p.m. — A caller form the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a man on her property that stole items from a vehicle. A man was arrested on charges of failing to comply with a court order, being under the influence of a controlled substance and loitering on private property.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Way reported a client locked in his vehicle that is having a panic attack. The vehicle was unlocked.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone dumping Amazon boxes into a dumpster. The caller was concerned it was a fraud.

2:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Harris Street and East Main Street reported vehicles habitually parking at a stop sign, causing the caller to enter oncoming traffic. A business owner was contacted and advised it’s a no parking zone.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported her client’s roommate is threatening her.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone hit him several times in the head for no reason. He was not injured and just wanted a report taken.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported someone tried to get the caller’s son to get into his vehicle.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Way reported someone in the hallway of an apartment that wasn’t supposed to be there. The person went back to his own apartment.

Friday

4:36 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported someone shining a flashlight on his face. Police were unable to locate the person.

Nevada County sheriff’s office

(Two days worth due to computer issues on Thursday)

Wednesday

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Torrey Pines Drive reported a female he sold a golf cart to showed up pounding on his door and yelling about the condition of the cart. She left.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Country Circle reported a person parked in a car that had been running and not moving for three hours. The caller said the person appeared to be passed out or sleeping. A person was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Biladeau Lane and Pleasant Valley road requested a check on a horse that was shivering and neglected. The horse was found to be fine.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rodeo Way reported a fraud.

11:59 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported a landslide in both lanes but blocking westbound traffic.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Cedar Way reported a person stalking the caller. The caller reported the person had been videotaping the caller for several years.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Peardale Drive requested a check on three horses standing in mud. The caller believed the horses were neglected. Officers found the horses had mats to stand on and shelter.

3:03 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lime Kiln Road and Wolf Road reported a cow in the road. The cow was contained back in its pasture and the owner was headed out to fix the fence.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Godfrey Lane reported the neighbor has buried large livestock on their property while they are out of town.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Greenhorn Road reported a vehicle blocking his driveway since Monday morning.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Magnolia Road reported theft of a regulator on a propane tank on New Years Eve.

Thursday

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive requested a check on a dog that had been left outside in the snow for the last week. The dogs were found to have shelter.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported his estranged wife entered his house and stole his cell phone. A woman was arrested on charges of burglary in the second degree, bringing alcohol or drugs to the jail, violating a restraining order, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Starduster Driver requested a phone number for a hospital in North Carolina. The caller was advised to call 411. A caller from the same address called back seven minutes later requesting how to get ahold of a hospital out of state. The caller was referred to 411 for his phone needs.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Carey Drive reported his angry ex there refusing to leave. The caller was slurring his works and speaking very slowly until asked if he was under the influence. Then he started screaming at dispatch. He called back to cancel as the ex left.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Torrey Pines reported his wife was pulled over for speeding in Lake of the Pines and the security officer approached her with his pants zipper down and asked her to return to the patrol car to verify the speed he had clocked her at. The caller filed a complaint with the LOP association.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Theridamas Way reported someone’s vehicle located on the property stuck in the mud. A man was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing and refusing to leave the property.

Friday

2:59 a.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Highway 20 reported a male screaming on the back of the caller’s property. The caller believed the neighbor’s dog may be in distress. Officers found the area quiet on arrival.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Gold Flat Road reported two people drinking in the parking lot. They moved along.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported three subjects walking down the road screaming and possibly fighting. A man was arrested on charges of a failure to appear misdemeanor and public intoxication.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clay Street reported a hit and run on their parked vehicle.

— Ross Maak