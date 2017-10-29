Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports being given a note with cocaine by man named Moonshine

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported someone had been lighting fires in the dumpster area and requested extra patrols.

12:32 p.m. — A woman reported a stalker entered her apartment and moved a shower curtain hook so that it made the shape of an X. No evidence of entry into the apartment or anything unusual located.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a transient camp behind a business.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that a man who has been trespassed from a business was back; he was taken into custody on a citizen's arrest.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported a theft.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported drug activity.

3:22 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a person stole her credit card and used it.

8:33 p.m. — A video alarm as the wastewater treatment plant showed two people checking handles on vehicles in the yard; nothing was located.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight with a man hitting a woman; a woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Saturday

1:56 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of West Main Street reported he had been assaulted; he was uncooperative and did not want to make a report, just a blog.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported seeing a disassembled automatic weapon and a hand grenade and was not sure if they were real or fake; they were toys for Halloween.

11:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported the possible theft of a wallet.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man crossing the street on a bike started yelling and then rammed the bike onto the hood of the caller's vehicle. No charges were requested.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a woman's purse; an associated vehicle's license plate came back as stolen and the vehicle was towed.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a highly intoxicated man lying on the ground; he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported the theft of medication.

6:55 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of his belongings.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two shoplifters, who were cited and released.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a woman in a bunny mask was drunk or on drugs and causing a disturbance; she was arrested on outstanding warrants.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a bad reaction to LSD; the person was taken to the hospital.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a drunken driver; a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sunday

1:12 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Lamarque Court reported a loud party.

2:35 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a loud party that was out of hand.

5:26 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man harassing her and banging on the windows; he was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

10:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 in North San Juan reported a physical fight in a lot across from a bar. The involved parties could not be located.

Friday

10:24 a.m. — A caller reported being on a bus in Alta Sierra when a man handed the caller a note with cocaine on it, saying his name was Moonshine. A report was taken.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person injured during an assault; no charges were desired.

11:35 a.m. — A woman from Names Drive reported purchasing an item from eBay that turned out to be a scam.

2:11 p.m. — A woman from East Empire Street reported an assault.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported dollar amounts on checks being changed before they are cashed.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Old Tunnel roads reported a person suspected of check fraud currently trying to withdraw money from a bank; a man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and check fraud.

7:34 p.m. — A man from Tim Burr and Gem lanes reported his neighbor repeatedly plays his drums loudly and requested a deputy to let him know he is not the only one who lives in the neighborhood. He then called the dispatcher a ding-a-ling and said he was fed up because he was being given the runaround. He was told a deputy would contact him when someone became available due to the fact that his call for service was not in fact a life or death emergency.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale and Mountain View drives reported a prowler at a red-tagged house; no one was located.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported the theft of a wallet from a locked vehicle after the window was broken out.

Saturday

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Country Circle and Indian Flat Road reported dumped mail.

8:12 a.m. — A caller from a business on Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a front door had been shattered.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

9:51 a.m. — A woman from Lake Forest Drive reported possible identity fraud by someone pretending to be from Equifax.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road and Paloma Way reported a burglary to an apartment.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a woman who seemed out of it tried to use the caller's gas pump and then tried to break into a vehicle before leaving on foot.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from Sky Circle and Sly Pines Road reported a prowler; no one was located.

11:31 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road and Clover Leaf Court reported very, very loud party.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue and Charles Drive reported a loud rager of a party.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:50 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of New Mohawk Road reported a theft by an employee.

11:31 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Spring Street reported the theft of her drivers license.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported a very drunken man was making threats to shoot people and anther person punched him. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

— Liz Kellar