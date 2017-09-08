Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller not sure if car was at McKnight Way or north on Hwy. 20

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:05 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road hung up. On callback, the caller requested law enforcement response. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Maiden Lane reported he was supposed to be watching his neighbor's cat and just noticed it was locked inside her house and he was worried it would starve prior to the owner returning home.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a very drunk woman laying down by the propane tanks. The woman was not found to be drunk in public.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported her vehicle stolen. It was locked and the keys were accounted for. Per CHP, the vehicle would be left at the 5 Mile House until the morning when the caller could sign off and retrieve the car. The vehicle was located and verified by the CHP at the 5 Mile House.

6:43 p.m. — A caller form the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man with a sword walking into the park 15 minutes ago. The caller was unsure if that was legal. Absent anything else, no response was deemed necessary.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Park Drive reported hearing people dumping into the Dumpsters possibly illegally. Electricians were on site and advised they'd be working the next few nights until complete.

Friday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street requested a welfare check on her daughter. Suspects were telling the caller's daughter to get in the car. The caller said her daughter had about $600 on her and she may be getting robbed. The daughter was found to be fine and the report of her getting robbed appeared unfounded.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

10 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Laws Ranch Cross Road and Lower Colfax Road reported a transient man in a field smoking and flicking his cigarettes into the dry grass. The caller told him to leave the area and he refused. He was gone when officers arrived.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Wildflower Drive reported a small, gray and white fluffball of a dog running in and out of traffic.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Birch Road reported his neighbor had been having issues with his dogs. Now the caller said the neighbor is making rude comments about his wife.

9:35 p.m. — A caller requested a check for her stolen vehicle. The caller said she believed she possibly left it parked at the 5 Mile House and not where she originally reported it being stolen.

Friday

2:23 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Magnolia Road reported people harassing a girl at the location. When dispatch addressed the caller by name, she disconnected.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Orchard Street reported a large motorhome camped on the caller's property. The caller said the people were possibly from Burning Man and requested an officer move them along.

3:26 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street reported a vehicle with a dog locked inside that appeared to be panting. The dog was fine.

— Ross Maak