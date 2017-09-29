Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller, neighbor decide no one is there after all

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:02 p.m. — A person at the police department lobby reported concerns she had about drugs in the neighborhood. She left the police department before contact, but left her phone number.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Rockwood Drive reported ongoing drug activities. The caller was advised officers are aware and that extra patrols will continue to be conducted in the area.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highland Court reported egging to a vehicle two nights prior.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a vehicle hogging two parking spots and obviously is drunk or stolen according to the caller. The caller said there's a beer can on top of the passenger compartment. The subject left.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported having questions about a person who wants to pay $30,000 cash for a vehicle. The caller was advised to make appropriate banking notifications.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a woman causing a disturbance over losing her keys. She kept going in and out of the business screaming and yelling.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported people "camped out" and drinking vodka. The people were advised of open container laws and poured out the alcohol. They were leaving the property.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a man in the back yard where there was property stored. While on the line, the caller decided with the other neighbor that no one was there.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported having a shoplifter detained on the ground in front of a store. He pulled a knife on the employee when confronted but the knife fell to the ground and there were no injuries. An arrest was made on charges of robbery and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Friday

2:49 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported hearing a woman screaming "I love you" and a man screaming obscenities back. Another caller said she heard the man strike the woman.

3:06 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Mill and Walsh streets. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

4:36 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Eureka and First streets. A person was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

7:38 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Eldore and Keller roads reported a 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot green house with growing lights on at night. The caller believed the subjects were out of compliance and there was a high volume of vehicles coming in and out. The case was referred to the narc office.

8:10 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road with very poor cell reception said something about a meth addict and possibly in the middle of the road. Another call reported a man with a disabled vehicle now in a disturbance with a bus driver.

10:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway reported an old RV and an SUV parked in a dirt turnout since the previous day with lots of foot traffic in and out of the RV. The caller believed there may be drugs being dealt from there. The people agreed to move on the following day.

1:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Bennett and Brunswick Road reported a vehicle with its doors open since 7 a.m. and the caller hadn't seen anyone near it. The vehicle was filled with construction items. The call was transferred to code enforcement.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Rockway Place reported vague threats via text message. The caller would contact the carrier to have the suspect's number blocked.

7:14 p.m. — A caller wanted the sheriff's office to respond and tell a 14-year-old girl at the house that she can't plug in her internet against the caller's wishes. The caller was advised of 911 usage.

10:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Wings of Morning Drive and Banner Lava Cap Road reported two vehicles with people inside. The caller asked them what they were doing and claimed to live in the area. The caller advised that was not the case. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.

11:18 p.m. — A caller from Sweet Gum Lane reported hearing a woman screaming 10 minutes ago. The scream sounded like it started outside, then became muffled like the person went inside.

NEvada City Police Department

Thursday

8:21 a.m. — A caller near the Gold Flat exit and Ridge Road reported a vehicle tailgating and varying speeds/passing unsafely/almost running the caller off the road. The caller was concerned the driver would hurt someone on the road.

5:45 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing, battery and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak