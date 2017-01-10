Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller helps trespassers get unstuck | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:53 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported two transients in front of a building, not leaving after being asked to. A man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a business owner had locked everyone in the building. He was requesting police to unlock the doors as he was 50 percent owner of the business.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported six people loitering on the porch. A man was arrested on two failure to appear warrants.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported thinking she was kidnapped when she was 3 from a playground, knowing her father but not thinking her mother was her real mother.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported unknown people just kicked the door to an apartment and are trying to open the door. The apartment is empty.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported an unwanted subject in the lobby that appeared to be under the influence.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a neighbor freaking out and under the influence of meth. The person was found to be not under the influence of a controlled substance and was going to bed.

11:07 p.m. — a caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Driver reported people fighting for several hours and it was becoming very heated.

Tuesday

3:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a person refusing to leave the emergency room after being discharged. The person left before officers arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Monday

9:27 a.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Highway 49 reported trespassers on the property stuck in the mud. They were four-wheeling and broke the gate. The caller went to go get the people unstuck.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Bitney Springs Road reported hearing approximately three shots in the empty acreage behind her house.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from the Bay Area reported his friend missing because she came to Nevada County to sell a car and the caller hasn’t been able to reach her.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Reservoir reported several illegally cut down trees near the boat ramp.

12:12 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported someone stripping vehicles and collecting firewood.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported his friend’s son was making threats and caused a disturbance.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Highway 174 reported she just came home and there was an unknown car in her driveway. She found out it was her father-in-law’s.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Toby Trail reported her 12-year-old girl just pushed her and she wants her cited but not taken to juvenile hall.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Ridge Road reported her front door was hope and her house had been burglarized.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Jennifer Driver reported someone staggering around the property. A person was taken to the hospital and a vehicle was towed.

8:53 p.m. — A caller requested to turn himself in on a felony parole warrant.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:51 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Sacramento Street reported an elderly male honking his horn.

9:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported two females, one on the ground being kicked by the other.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported her ex-boyfriend smeared the bloody carcass of a dead bird on her RV.

— Ross Maak