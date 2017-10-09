Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller disappointed woman wouldn’t return weed pipe

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a disturbance. The caller sounded extremely high on drugs saying there was a woman in all black that wouldn't give him back his weed pipe. The caller said something about a gate that he couldn't get past and the girl was walking on private property. Officers found the subject to be fine, not high on drugs and had the weed pipe.

11:32 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Washington and Maybert roads reported a man in a vehicle that has been there for several weeks and every time the caller sees the subject he's in the vehicle and the caller thought it was suspicious.

12:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Wolf Road and Matthew Lane reported two adult women throwing rocks at vehicles.

12:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Deer Bed Circle and John Born Road reported hearing gun shots in the area. The caller believed the people were not shooting in a safe manner.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone sitting in front of a business yelling and scaring customers and wouldn't leave. Officers were unable to locate the person.

2:24 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Cedar Ridge and Curry drives reported two of her boats were stolen within the last three days.

2:45 p.m. — A caller near the corner of White Oak Way and Beckville Road reported four people in a vehicle driving around the area that appeared to be scoping it out. When the caller contacted them, they all had different stories on why they were there. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

3:52 p.m. — A person was stopped on Colfax Avenue. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation.

5:20 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Connie Drive and Norlene Way reported a man with a gun outside there to kill the caller. The caller said the man was there with the gun the previous day. The caller said he and his girlfriend were locked in a closet. Officers found the call to be unfounded.

6:27 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported vandalism to a business a couple days go that was reported. The caller said he was possibly communicating with the suspect on Facebook.

7:56 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported seeing a flash of light to the west that was coming down from the sky. The caller wasn't exactly sure what he saw, but wanted it annotated.

11:35 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported the power was out and PG&E wasn't answering. The caller was given the business line.

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday — No logs were available from Sunday. Check Wednesday's edition of The Union.

— Ross Maak