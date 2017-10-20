Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller concerned about speed limits

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a man who had been in the parking lots early in the morning. The caller said she was told to call the next time he was in the parking lot. The man said he waits every morning for his girlfriend who lives there. The man was advised to wait outside of private parking lots due to suspicious activities that are recurring in the area.

10:04 a.m. ­— A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man that appeared to be "out of it" with two juvenile girls next to him. Officers weren't able to located anyone.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient camp. Officers located an abandoned camp. Trash and shelter were gathered and disposed of as there was no value.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a man refusing to leave and cursing. He packed up his belongings and was admonished that he was to be arrested the next time he trespassed there.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a person dropping off trash. The caller had security footage of the incident. Officers found no signage restricting what items may be thrown away there. The caller advised he will obtain signage for future issues.

3:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Bennett Street wanted law enforcement to be aware that the speed limit signs are 30 down East Main Street and 35 as you approach the roundabout. The caller was concerned that this was unsafe.

4 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Kidder Avenue and Bennett Street reported a severely intoxicated female that was stumbling around and jogging down a hill. Officers found she hadn't been drinking.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a new scam in the county asking people for money for firefighters. The caller said it should be put out for the public that they should know where donations are going and who they are going to.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Lane reported his wife just returned home saying that in the wooded area there were two men and a woman and the men were taking pictures of the woman, who appeared to be nude. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a man on drugs just came into the business and said his girlfriend was en route to the location to beat him up. The man left.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Grey Avenue reported thinking someone may be outside his house, possibly with a marker or an airplane. The caller initially wanted dispatch to just stay on the line with him while he checked without providing his info. Contact was made with the caller and he advised no response was needed. He was advised of the proper use of 911.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Pine Street reported a person was back knocking on the door. A person was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a suspicious vehicle and the people associated with it walking around and smoking. Officers found people hanging out in a vehicle drinking and smoking. They lived there and were advised to go inside.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported four or five vehicles doing donuts. The caller heard them yelling "let's go to Savemart" before they drove off.

Friday

2:24 a.m. — A caller reported four men yelling and pounding on the door of a bar making threats. Three people were arrested on charges of driving under the influence, one of them was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

5:38 a.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Mill Street reported a man in the bushes with a flashlight since 3 a.m. He had been yelling about confessing to Jesus.

Nevada County Police Blotter

Thursday

1:31 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Cole Way and Los Ninos Place reported someone was belligerent and was day drinking again. He was refusing to leave the caller and her senior dog. The person was mocking the caller and hit her. She advised the person thumped her in the forehead with his middle finger. She said he was drunk but she was "stone cold sober." She couldn't seem to focus or answer questions without being asked multiple times.

2:27 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported chasing multiple people and a dog off his property. The caller sprayed the people's car with bear spray. The caller accidentally sprayed himself with bear spray but was declining medical.

5:15 a.m. — A caller from Meadowlark Court reported a person flashing a light into her bedroom window and it was an ongoing issue. The caller called about the same issue before.

7:40 a.m. — A caller from Park View Lane reported her neighbor put in a chicken coop that was attracting coyotes. The caller wanted to have an officer speak with her neighbor to advise her to move the chicken coop.

11:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sweetland Road and School Street reported issues with people in the area while doing tree work. The caller said he parked his boom truck in the area and a man jumped in and drove it down the road. An arrest was made on charges of vehicle theft and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Mallory Court reported his neighbor started up her shooting range class again after being advised to stop in the past.

2:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Wolf and Still road reported a man acting bizarre. The man was waving his arms around.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from School Street and Highway 49 reported her female neighbor had been harassing her and making threats to her for over a week.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported his wheels were stolen and he just saw them on another vehicle.

12:22 p.m. — A caller advised someone had been following her suspiciously.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman with a shaved head acting violent and screaming. The woman was trying to tear apart a car. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man screaming obscenities at her juvenile.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman refusing to leave a business. She wasn't being violent, just annoying, per the caller.

— Ross Maak